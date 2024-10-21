Titan Capital Winners Fund announces final close at Rs 333 Cr

Titan Capital recently announced the final close of its Rs 333 crore Winners Fund. The fund, previously raised Rs 200 crore in August 2024, announced the final close after accommodating the over-subscription through its green shoe option.

The new fund is anchored by Snapdeal Co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, who have invested in nearly 280 startups since the inception of Titan Capital in 2011.

Limited Partners in the new fund include family offices, CEOs and founders of leading companies, and key figures from the venture capital landscape, it said in a statement without disclosing specifics.

The Winners Fund will invest in follow-on rounds of nearly 20 startups in its portfolio at an average cheque size of Rs 15 crore across multiple sectors, including marketplaces, D2C brands, B2B SaaS offerings, and commerce.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming interest we have received from investors for the Titan Capital Winners Fund,” said Bahl and Bansal in a statement shared with YourStory.

They added, “This further strengthens our existing partnership with founders and gives a strong positive signal to new investors in their company.”

Titan Capital has also made key appointments to manage the capital, including Chetan Rana from WestBridge Capital who will serve as CFO. Shiv Kapoor, former Associate Director of Product Management at Urban Company, has also joined as Vice President, it said.

The Winners Fund has already invested in three companies—AI-based conversation intelligence platform Convin, eco-friendly homecare brand Beco, and cloud-based MLOps workflow orchestration platform, Simplismart. The fund is also evaluating other investments at the moment. The fund will invest in companies at pre-Series A, Series A and Series B stages over a period of three years.

Since its inception, Titan Capital has backed high-growth companies across sectors, including ﻿Urban Company﻿, ﻿Mamaearth﻿, ﻿Ofbusiness﻿, ﻿Razorpay﻿, ﻿Unicommerce﻿, Credgenics, and Ola. The fund invests in consumer internet companies, SaaS, and fintech startups and has a portfolio of over 280 startups.

According to research and data platform CBInsights, the fund has registered 13 exits so far, the latest being from Urban Company where it earned 200X return from its initial investment, according to reports.

