From Tokyo to Bengaluru: DTVS fuels startup success across India and Japan

Global innovation doesn’t thrive in isolation—it thrives through connection. Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support (DTVS), a key subsidiary of Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory, Japan, is taking this idea to heart. By fostering cross-border collaboration, DTVS is breaking down borders and bridging the gap between India's dynamic startups and Japan's innovation-hungry corporations.

What began as a personal mission for Yuma Saito, a certified public accountant, to transform Japan’s rigid business landscape has blossomed into a powerful platform that connects entrepreneurs with investors, resources, and corporations across Asia. Saito, who experienced firsthand the challenges his father faced as an entrepreneur in Japan, was determined to create a more supportive environment for startups.

His professional background as an auditor at Deloitte gave him the skills and insights necessary to understand the challenges startups face, particularly when it comes to accessing high-level consulting and network opportunities—services that are often crucial to their success but usually out of their financial reach.

After years of development, and with the backing of Deloitte Tohmatsu’s management, DTVS was launched. DTVS’s mission was to offer startups the support they desperately need by connecting them to large corporations looking to invest in innovative solutions—helping both sides avoid obsolescence in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

Today, DTVS plays a crucial role in driving collaboration between Japanese corporations and startups, with a particularly strong focus on India, a nation bursting with entrepreneurial energy. Through innovative platforms like Morning Pitch, specialised accelerator programs, and strategic expansion into India, DTVS is facilitating a new wave of cross-border partnerships.

The success of Morning Pitch: A gateway for startups and corporates

One of DTVS’s most groundbreaking initiatives has been Morning Pitch, a weekly event where startups present their ideas to an audience of large Japanese corporations and investors. Held every Thursday at 7 am in central Tokyo, the event has become an integral part of Japan’s startup ecosystem. Since its launch in 2013, over 2,450 startups have participated, leading to more than 500 collaborations between startups and large corporations. Even more impressive is that 83 of the startups that pitched at Morning Pitch have gone public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

So why 7 am? According to some, it’s a way to ensure that only the most committed and serious attendees show up. This early time has created a highly focused and productive environment, where startups and corporates can engage without the distractions of a typical workday.

Morning Pitch’s impact on Japan’s startup ecosystem has been profound, and it didn’t take long for DTVS to see the potential for expansion beyond Japan’s borders. In 2018, Morning Pitch Asia was launched, bringing the same successful model to other Asian markets, including India and Singapore.

Morning Pitch Asia @ India: Connecting Indian startups with global investors

Building on the success of the Japanese Morning Pitch, Morning Pitch Asia @ India is a monthly platform that connects Indian startups with investors and corporations from Japan, India, and East Asia. Held in Delhi/Bangalore, the event offers a unique opportunity for startups to pitch their ideas to an international audience and access vital resources that can accelerate their growth.

Each event features four promising startups, chosen based on a specific monthly theme. These startups pitch to a room filled with investors and corporations eager to tap into India’s thriving startup scene. In return, Japanese corporations gain access to innovative solutions that can help them stay competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

Morning Pitch Asia @ India is a bridge between two dynamic and complementary ecosystems. For Indian startups, it provides much-needed visibility and access to resources, while for Japanese investors, it offers an entry point into India’s booming tech landscape.

From startup to Asia’s largest innovation consultancy

DTVS’s journey from a small venture to a leader in Asia’s innovation space is nothing short of remarkable. What started with just two founders in 2013 has now grown into a team of over 200 professional consultants, many of whom are former entrepreneurs or have worked extensively in business development for Japanese corporations. DTVS’s goal is to grow to 1,000 employees by 2030, becoming the largest innovation-focused consulting firm in Asia.

DTVS has been involved in several major projects, including SusHiTech Tokyo, one of Japan’s largest innovation event, which draws over 40,000 participants from 80+ countries organised by Tokyo Metropolitan Government, in May 2024. The firm has also played a key role in open innovation projects for major Japanese corporations, helping them scout for innovative startups around the world.

Recognising the growing importance of India as a global innovation hub, DTVS made a strategic move in 2024 by relocating its Global Managing Director, Takahisa Ohira, to Bangalore. This relocation signals DTVS’ commitment to fostering deeper collaboration between India and Japan. Often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore is home to some of the most promising startups in the world, making it the perfect base for cross-border innovation.

Ohira, one of the most senior executives at DTVS, is now leading the firm’s efforts to bridge the innovation gap between India and Japan. His presence in Bangalore will allow DTVS to have a closer view of the Indian startup ecosystem and provide Japanese investors with greater access to India’s burgeoning tech scene.

Beyond Morning Pitch: Expanding the scope of innovation

While Morning Pitch remains a cornerstone of DTVS’ strategy, the firm has expanded its reach with other initiatives in India. These include specialised accelerator programmes, innovation labs, and bespoke partnership models designed to foster direct collaboration between Japanese tech giants and Indian startups. Each project is aimed at harnessing the creative potential of Indian entrepreneurs while leveraging the technological prowess of Japanese corporations.

These initiatives are designed to go beyond traditional investment models, creating long-lasting partnerships that benefit both parties. For Indian startups, these collaborations offer access to cutting-edge technology and market opportunities, while Japanese companies gain exposure to innovative ideas and new markets.

DTVS’ efforts to foster collaboration between India and Japan are already showing significant results. Japanese investment in Indian startups is increasing, and there has been a growing exchange of ideas and technologies between the two countries. With Ohira now based in India, these efforts are expected to scale even further, creating new opportunities for startups on both sides of the collaboration.

The future is cross-border collaboration

DTVS is setting a new benchmark in international collaboration. Its efforts to connect startups and corporations across borders demonstrate the immense potential of shared visions and partnerships. The future of innovation lies in collaboration, and DTVS is leading the way in creating meaningful connections that propel startups and economies forward.

For startups looking to tap into the burgeoning opportunities in India-Japan collaborations, platforms like Morning Pitch Asia @ India provide a valuable gateway. Engaging with DTVS offers startups the chance to gain global exposure, access resources, and make connections that can lead to transformative growth.