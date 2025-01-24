Shivamogga hosts rural entrepreneurs at Malnad Startup Summit

The Malnad Startup Summit 2025, organized by Anvesana Innovation and Entrepreneurial Forum, has emerged as a platform for fostering entrepreneurship in India’s rural and agricultural sectors.

Held at PES Campus in Shivamogga, the event brought together over 200 entrepreneurs, 400 Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) members, 30 industry mentors and angel investors, and 400 students. The summit celebrated the graduation of Anvesana’s first startup cohort while onboarding its second, highlighting the region’s growing reputation as a hub of innovation.

Anvesana Innovation and Entrepreneurial Forum is a startup incubator and non-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, particularly in rural and small-town India, starting with the Malnad region of Karnataka.

"This summit reaffirms our belief in the transformative power of rural entrepreneurship to drive economic growth," he said. Over the years, Anvesana has supported 30 startups, facilitated investments exceeding Rs 10 crore, and created more than 100 jobs, positioning itself as a key driver of entrepreneurial growth in the Malnad region,” said C.M. Patil, Anvesana’s Managing Director.

The summit was presided over by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who underscored the role of FPOs in revolutionizing the agricultural sector. B Y Raghavendra, Shivamogga’s Member of Parliament, lauded Anvesana’s efforts to nurture startups and called for continued investment in entrepreneurial ecosystems to spur regional growth.

The summit featured a showcase of 22 startups presenting innovative solutions to challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and rural development. Among the presentations were Farmland Industries’ multi-functional quad bike designed for plantation tasks and Ekathva Innovations’ IoT-enabled smart irrigation system focused on optimizing water use for small and medium farmers. Other startups, such as Kakud Post Harvest Private Limited and OneShell, introduced solutions including technology-driven cold storage systems and streamlined financial management tools for FPOs, highlighting the variety of approaches being developed in the region.

7 Startups to Watch from Cohort 1

OneShell Solutions

OneShell Solutions aims to revolutionize India's SMB sector with a curated billing, inventory, and accounting SaaS platform. By addressing challenges like the lack of physical training and economical plans, they offer unique solutions like offline and online seamless operations, Tally integration, and industry-specific customizations. With 65 million SMBs as their target market, they’ve already launched in Tier III cities and Bengaluru, boasting 85% customer renewal rates and winning the Karnataka Government’s Elevate Grant.

Ekathva Innovations Pvt Ltd

Focused on the agriculture sector, Ekathva Innovations introduces an IoT-enabled irrigation system that automates water management. This solution optimizes water usage, reduces electricity consumption, and improves crop yield. With its farmer-friendly mobile app, it simplifies irrigation management while being affordable. Currently active in 10 farms and partnering with agricultural institutions, Ekathva is making strides in sustainable farming practices.

EcoChoice Naturals

EcoChoice Naturals is transforming the farm-to-fork model with its Raitha Sahayak and Krishi Connect apps. These platforms ensure quality analysis, grading of produce, and shelf-life prediction to benefit both farmers and buyers. Their goal is to provide consumers with healthier food while reducing wastage and rejections. They are targeting food manufacturers, exporters, and large retailers across India and globally.

Kakud Technologies

Kakud Technologies addresses critical agricultural needs with two verticals: a rural agro community platform for soil testing, labor management, and expert guidance, and eco freeze, an eco-friendly cold storage solution. Their innovations in nanotech-based inputs and portable storage systems aim to enhance productivity and preserve perishable goods. They stand out by combining community empowerment with sustainable cold storage solutions.

ALAR Innovations

ALAR Innovations tackles surgical safety with its Sponge Counting and Detection System, a first-of-its-kind solution in India. Designed to eliminate retained surgical sponges during operations, this system offers unmatched precision and real-time monitoring. With a ready prototype and partnerships with medical institutes.

Revisewell

Revisewell empowers schools to create personalised content, reducing dependency on expensive external resources. Their platform fosters student engagement by incorporating real-time analytics, ERP systems, and lesson planning tools. Targeting private schools in Tier II and Tier III cities, Revisewell has already partnered with 18 schools and plans to expand into colleges by 2025.

Geomagic Kit by Experimind Labs

Addressing the challenge of disengagement with mathematics, the Geomagic Kit redefines geometry education with hands-on, interactive learning tools combined with digital resources. Their patent-pending technology is tailored for students aged 6 to 16 and aims to make math more accessible and engaging. With a focus on affordable pricing and school partnerships, Experimind Labs is transforming how geometry is taught.