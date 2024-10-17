upGrad commits Rs 200 Cr scholarship programme to under PM’s internship scheme

Edtech firm upGrad has committed a scholarship pool of Rs 200 crore to train approximately one lakh learners this fiscal year. This initiative aims to boost talent mobility and support the Prime Minister’s internship scheme introduced in the Union Budget 2024-25.

“Skilling is no longer a product but a necessity that must be scaled beyond traditional income slabs to empower individuals from all walks, and Hon. PM’s ambition is bold and absolutely well timed. With India’s growing population and with talent migration that’s happening from agri to formal jobs, it’s critical for us to build an infrastructure that could equip larger groups,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad.

The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme in Top Companies provides financial assistance of Rs 60,000 per annum to 1 crore youth for a period of five years. The participation of companies in the scheme is voluntary and an internship will be offered for 12 months. The internship scheme will be valid from December 2.

“With this initiative, we are empowering a whole new community of aspiring individuals to get trained adequately and get placed across leading organisations/GCCs/partner companies, leaving a stronger economic mark,” he added.

upGrad’s Intern-Zip Programme offers specialised courses featuring nine comprehensive modules and virtual classrooms, aimed at individuals aged 20-24 from non-tax-paying families.

The course is free for the first 100,000 learners. For corporates and additional learners, the specially designed fully online programme will cost Rs 20,000.

upGrad has invested further in operations, including research, content, and faculty, to align the programme with effective pedagogy for optimal outcomes. This initiative will also provide top corporates with access to skilled, ready-to-deploy talent at a fixed fee.

The modules focus on three key areas: technical savviness, soft skill mastery, and professional development. Learners will gain proficiency in tools like Microsoft Office (Word, PPT, Excel) and ChatGPT, alongside developing essential soft skills such as effective communication, problem-solving, time management, professional grooming, and optimising networking techniques both in person and on social media.

Last month, during a fireside chat at the 15th edition of YourStory’s annual startup-tech summit TechSparks Bengaluru, Screwvala emphasised the importance of learning and skilling in India despite the challenges facing the edtech sector.