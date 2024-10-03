Digital transformation solutions company UST has acquired the automation unit of Information Services Group for $27 million in an all-cash transaction

The acquisition strengthens UST’s position in the intelligent automation space, enhancing its partner ecosystem and expanding the services it can offer clients, said the company in a statement. The investment also positions UST for future growth in a dynamic market, enabling it to transform industries, boost productivity, and improve customer experiences, nit added.

Global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group provides intelligent automation solutions, using artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and automation technologies. It helps clients across industries optimise business processes, enhance customer experience, and reduce operational costs.

The acquired unit has over 120 senior automation consultants and technologists across the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Canada, and Germany.

As part of the agreement, UST will onboard highly experienced intelligent automation consultants globally.

“Building on the success of the UST SmartOps platform, as well as our current services and partnerships, this strategic acquisition represents a significant step forward for the UST Automation team, enabling greater intelligent automation consulting capabilities and allowing us to broaden our partner ecosystem," said Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager, UST Automation.

"The move strengthens our ability to deliver a larger set of services to our clients, including business transformation, automation-powered BPaaS and cost takeout capabilities. As the intelligent automation space continues to grow, UST is committed to expanding its portfolio of automation platforms, accelerators and AI-based solutions to meet the constantly evolving needs of clients and partners,” added Gopinath.

“Our former automation unit will benefit from being part of a larger technology services organisation, UST, a company that we have known and respected for years – and one that has the resources and scale to compete in the intelligent process automation space,” said Michael P. Connors, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Information Services Group.