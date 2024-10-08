Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Faces the Realities of Delivery Life

In an Instagram video that has gone viral, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, alongside his wife Gia Goyal, took on the role of a food delivery agent for a day. Their goal? To experience firsthand the challenges faced by delivery executives. The journey, however, hit an unexpected obstacle when Goyal was denied access to Ambience Mall in Gurugram while picking up an order from Haldiram's.

In the video, Goyal shared, “We reached Ambience Mall in Gurgaon to pick up the order from Haldiram's. I was told to take the other entrance and realized that they are asking me to take the stairs.” The video shows Goyal walking up to the entrance, donning a Zomato uniform, only to be redirected by the security guards. Despite his attempts to confirm if there were special elevators for delivery executives, he was directed to the staircase. Goyal’s experience didn’t end there. After climbing the stairs to the third floor, he found that they still couldn’t enter the mall and had to wait on the stairs for the order.

Reflecting on this, Goyal expressed his frustration and called for a change in how malls treat delivery partners. “During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners. And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners,” he wrote, emphasising the need for collaboration and empathy.

The story didn’t end at the stairs though. Goyal shared a heartwarming moment with fellow delivery executives, sitting on the floor as they waited for their orders. “Chilled with my fellow delivery partners while also getting valuable feedback from them,” Goyal wrote, showing that this experience wasn’t just about delivery—it was about understanding the hardships and struggles of those who work tirelessly to deliver food to our doorsteps.

Eventually, Goyal "snuck in" while a security guard was on a break and managed to pick up the order. His day as a delivery executive, despite the hurdles, was an eye-opener. He concluded the video with a humorous touch, “And then was finally out to deliver,” signing off with a message that, while the ride was fun, the delivery ecosystem still needs improvement.

This episode ignited conversations online, as many appreciated Goyal’s effort to step into the shoes of his employees and understand the on-ground challenges. His experience serves as a larger reflection on the importance of empathy, especially towards the gig economy workers, who face similar struggles daily but often go unnoticed.

In one of his social media posts from the day, Goyal said, “Loving delivering food to our customers, and enjoying the ride,” showing his enthusiasm and reinforcing the importance of improving the ecosystem for delivery workers.

The viral video and Goyal’s commentary have not only highlighted the real struggles faced by delivery agents but have also started a larger discussion about the need for better infrastructure and treatment of workers in India’s gig economy. While the climb to the top for Goyal might have been literal in this case, for many delivery executives, it’s a daily reality.