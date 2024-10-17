Brands
Funding

Zomato to consider fresh capital raise via QIP amid rival Swiggy's IPO plans

Zomato's other quick commerce competitor Zepto is reportedly close to securing $100 million in new funding, marking its third investment round in the last six months.

Sayan Sen680 Stories
Thursday October 17, 2024 , 1 min Read

Zomato is planning to raise fresh capital by issuing new equity shares through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), it said in an NSE filing.

QIPs are a way for publicly listed companies to raise capital by selling shares exclusively to institutional investors like mutual funds, insurance companies, or banks.

The food delivery unicorn has announced a board meeting on October 22, 2024 to discuss the fundraise. Additionally, the company will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024.

The plans to raise fresh comes at a time when Zomato’s major rival, Swiggy is preparing for a significant IPO. Swiggy has received SEBI approval to raise approximately Rs 10,414 crore to Rs 11,664 crore ($1.25–1.4 billion).

Its other quick commerce competitor Zepto is reportedly close to securing $100 million in new funding, marking its third investment round in the last six months. According to TechCrunch, the company is talking to Indian family offices and high-net-worth individuals for its next round at a $5 billion post-money valuation.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan

