With AI- and IoT-enabled solutions, Enlog helps businesses lower their electricity bills

As urbanisation and industrial growth drive up global energy demands, pressure on resources is intensifying. The International Energy Agency reported in 2022 that global electricity demand is expected to rise by over 40% by 2040, spurred by population growth, economic expansion, and the electrification of sectors like transportation and manufacturing.

However, a significant portion of the energy supplied is lost due to inefficiencies in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. In India, households, hotels, and businesses lose up to 25% of their electricity to unattended appliances, outdated equipment, and inadequate energy management systems, as per the IEA 2023 report.

"People don’t realise how much electricity is wasted when appliances are left running unnecessarily or when equipment is outdated. This is especially true in sectors like hospitality and corporate offices, where energy management is complex and time-consuming,” Bharath Rnkawat, Founder, Enlog tells YourStory.

In 2019, he founded Enlog to offer AI-powered energy management and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. He bootstrapped the startup with Rs 40-45 lakh from a personal investment

The Delhi-based startup’s AI-driven solution reduces energy waste, optimises electricity consumption and promotes sustainability across various sectors.

Journey to energy efficiency

Rankawat's passion for energy efficiency developed while pursuing a BTech degree from Kurukshetra University. He later worked at companies including Ford, Google, and Mercedes-Benz R&D in network analytics and product development.

Initially launched as EPVI in 2017, the company focused on lighting and developed the AutoSwitcher lighting product, which sold over 3,000 units. By 2019, EPVI evolved into Enlog, pivoting to provide IoT-based energy management solutions.

Enlog’s transition to energy management solutions began with extensive market research in 2019, where over 1,000 households, hotels, and factories were surveyed to understand energy consumption patterns.

“The research revealed a significant gap in energy management, especially among smaller businesses and households,” Rnkawat explains. “Many businesses were still using manual systems that didn’t provide insights into where energy was being lost," he adds.

This led to the development of Smi-Fi, an IoT-based energy-saving device, piloted in 2020. In the same year, Rnkawat was joined by Jharna Saha, a specialist in marketing, UI/UX, and brand building, who redesigned the app.

In 2021, Enlog launched its app to provide users with real-time monitoring of their energy usage.

A four-step process

Enlog's Smi-Fi is an AI-powered energy management system designed to enhance home and business electricity consumption.

Smi-Fi connects IoT devices to existing electrical systems, monitoring real-time energy usage and collecting data on consumption patterns, appliance behaviour, and environmental conditions. It uses machine learning algorithms to analyse this data, predict energy demand, and optimise consumption based on historical trends and external factors like weather.

“We identified a twofold problem: consumers were often unaware of how inefficiently they were using energy, and existing solutions on the market were either too complex or too costly. This gap provided a unique opportunity to develop a product that could automatically manage energy usage, saving costs and reducing waste,” Rnkawat explains.

The system automatically adjusts energy usage, such as optimising HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) operation or turning off non-essential appliances during peak hours. Users can monitor their consumption via a cloud-based platform that provides insights and identifies potential savings, enabling proactive energy management.

Smi-Fi also detects faulty devices in real-time, preventing energy waste or equipment failure. Its intuitive interface allows users to access data, set preferences, and receive energy-saving recommendations. Users can choose from various energy-saving modes to balance comfort and efficiency. In commercial settings, Smi-Fi autonomously manages systems like HVAC and lighting using occupancy data to reduce manpower and achieve savings.

"Our goal was to make energy optimisation something that anyone could access, regardless of their technical background. Smi-Fi doesn’t need constant user oversight—it works in the background, ensuring that energy is saved without any hassle,” he states.

Generating business

Enlog primarily targets B2B customers due to market readiness.

It generated a revenue of about Rs 17 lakh in FY23 and Rs 2.5 crore in FY24. It is projecting revenues of Rs 12-13 crore in FY25.

The Smi-Fi device costs about Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the size and requirements of the client.

With over 15,000 users across hospitality, co-living, and commercial spaces, Enlog claims to have saved more than 11,300 MWh of electricity and reduced carbon emissions by over 2,000 tonnes. The company aims to cut an additional 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2027.

It has expanded its operations in metro cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai, and has partnered with over 750 hostels and PGs, and 35 hotels, in Delhi-NCR, including brands like Bloom Hotel. Enlog also runs pilot projects with Holiday Inn and Lemon Tree.

The 36-member startup claims that the solution reduces about 23% in electricity consumption through various implementations. “Many clients reported a reduction in energy consumption of 15-20%, with some properties seeing savings of up to 25%,” Rnkawat adds.

Enlog competes with several players in the energy management and efficiency sector, including EcoEnergy, Wattson, Sense, and Tendril.

Future plans

The Indian energy management systems market is projected to reach a revenue of $6.86 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to Horizon Grand View Research.

So far, Enlog has raised Rs 2.75 crore from Vinners Group and Elina Investments, reaching a valuation of Rs 40 crore. The startup is in talks with investors to raise another round.

The startup now plans to prioritise R&D to transition from external servers to edge computing by developing its own System on Chips (SoCs), integrating communication protocols and data from electricity channels.

It plans to expand its footprint to international markets such as Europe and the Middle East, where energy efficiency is a rising concern.

"We want to democratise energy intelligence. Our aim is to empower everyone, from individual consumers to large businesses, to reduce their energy footprint with ease. Expanding globally and introducing new products that cater to households is our next goal." Rnkawat says.

The startup plans to list its products on major online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart and is collaborating with schools and residential societies to educate the public about energy-saving practices.