Amazon Business launches 'Business Value Days' sale with discounts up to 70%

Amazon Business, the B2B arm of Amazon India, has unveiled its 16-day "Business Value Days" sale, running from November 21 to December 6, 2024.

The event targets business customers with discounts of up to 70% across categories including laptops, appliances, electronics, and office essentials.

"Amazon Business simplifies procurement for business customers by providing access to over 19 Cr GST-enabled products across top categories at competitive prices. This mega sale event also presents an opportunity for over 16 Lakh sellers on the platform to serve businesses with bulk orders," the company said in a statement.

Key highlights of the sale include discounts of up to 60% on laptops, 75% on smartwatches, and 70% on monitors in the electronics category. Appliances such as air conditioners and large household items will be available at discounts of up to 60%. Office essentials feature savings of up to 75% on security cameras and 60% on smart TVs, while home and kitchen appliances, including mixer grinders and juicers, will be offered at up to 70% off.

In addition to the discounts, Amazon Business will provide cashback offers of up to Rs 9,999 on three purchases during the sale period. Eligible customers can also access financial benefits such as instant 30-day interest-free credit, extendable up to 12 months with minimal interest rates.

Businesses can also take advantage of bulk discounts, assistance for large orders, and GST-compliant billing. Additionally, Amazon Prime for Business will be available at a reduced price of Rs 399, offering benefits like fast delivery and multi-user account access.

Amazon Business is a B2B (business-to-business) marketplace designed to meet the procurement needs of organizations such as businesses, hospitals, schools, government offices, and NGOs.

The division reduced its annual loss by 44% in FY24, bringing it down to Rs 342.30 crore. This improvement was driven by a reduction in expense which also weighed on its operational revenue which saw a slight dip, decreasing to Rs 3,576.70 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 3,600.50 crore in the previous year.