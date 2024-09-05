Amazon expects to surpass $13B in ecommerce exports from India this year

Amazon says it is on track to enable cumulative ecommerce exports worth $13 billion from India by the end of 2024, according to the company’s Export Digest.

Amazon’s Global Selling, an ecommerce export programme, was launched in 2015. It counts 1.5 lakh exporters as part of the programme, selling over 40 crore products. Its total seller base has grown about 20% in the past year.

It is currently selling products across countries like the US, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Singapore, etc. The programme now has exporters from 28 states, seven union territories, and 200+ cities.

“We’re investing significantly in tools and technologies to help sellers optimize their reach, enhance product discovery, and increase sales. The programme's success is reflected in the growing number of exporters building thriving businesses on Amazon’s global marketplaces,” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India, in a statement.

Categories like beauty, health and personal care, and apparel grew 30% or more year-on-year in 2023, noted the Export Digest. The programme also witnessed strong traction from smaller towns like Anand, Haridwar, Panipat, and Erode.

“Amazon’s FBA programme made entering new international markets seamless and cost-effective, with industry-leading delivery times. Within three years, we've grown over 135% on Amazon USA and 75%+ on Amazon UK, driven by Prime Day sales spikes and leveraging Amazon's data-driven insights to optimize listings and identify new opportunities,” highlighted Mohit and Rahul Yadav, Founders of Minimalist.