Amazon.in has launched a platform called Creator Central to make it easier for creators to produce and publish content.

The platform comes with an intuitive workflow and a dedicated storefront that will make it easier for creators to publish their content on ﻿Amazon﻿ and get performance and earnings reports on the backend. They will also get access to educational resources, the company said.

Accessible from within the Amazon app itself, Creator Central will help creators offer curated idea lists, photos and videos, switch between multiple accounts, schedule posts especially to align with major events like Prime Day, and manage users on each account to give their team members different levels of access, if needed.

"Creator Central is a one-stop platform designed to empower Indian content creators. We're giving creators the tools they need to focus on their passion–creating amazing content–while simplifying the process from creation to promotion and optimisation," said Zahid Khan, Director of Shopping Initiatives for India and Emerging Markets, Amazon.

Amazon said the feature will be rolled out to over 50,000 creators associated with the Amazon Influencer Program over the next few weeks. The ecommerce giant's training programme for creators, Creator University, will also be integrated into Creator Central.

Amazon already has several initiatives to promote and encourage creators on its platform. In 2022, the company launched Amazon Live, a live shopping program where users can interact with people showcasing products. The feature allowed creators to take live questions, run polls and offer limited-duration deals.

Its Amazon Influencer programme allows social media creators to create their storefronts on the e-commerce app and post affiliate links on their social media posts to promote products.