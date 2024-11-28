Sriram Krishnan, a general partner at ﻿Andreessen Horowitz﻿(a16z), is set to leave the venture capital firm after four years.

“After 4 years at a16z, I’m leaving the firm at the end of the year to start a new adventure! What’s next? I’ll have more on that in a bit but it’s obvious we are living through a unique moment in history. I’m going to be jumping all into something I’ve wanted to spend my energy on. More on that in the coming months,” said Krishnan, in a post on X.

“For the moment though I want to talk about a16z since this has been the best part of my career. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz have created not just one of the great venture capital firms but what I believe will be seen as one of the great American institutions. It has been the greatest privilege of my career to be a part of it and learn from them. I’ll dearly miss all the great people I got to work with over the last four years here,” he added.

According to The Information, Krishnan has reportedly discussed a potential role with the Department of Government Efficiency lead by Elon Musk.

Prior to a16z, Krishnan led the product and engineering teams at prominent tech firms including X, Meta, and Snap. He began his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure and has also been a personal investor in several technology companies.

Founded in 2009 by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz invests in seed to late-stage technology companies across the consumer, enterprise, bio/healthcare, crypto, and fintech sectors. The firm has a portfolio of renowned companies, including Facebook, Airbnb, Instagram, and Okta.