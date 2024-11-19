Baanhem Ventures, creators of the business reality TV show Startup Thamizha, has secured Rs 3.3 crore in fresh funding from GoFrugal Technologies founder Kumar Vembu through his newly established investment firm, Mudhal Partners.

Founded this year by Hemachandran L and Balachandar R, with backing from Kumar Vembu, Baanhem Ventures aims to foster first-generation entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu as the next wave of innovators and job creators. Its flagship show, Startup Thamizha, has already secured over Rs 200 crore in investment commitments for startups across three seasons.

“Financial support is a very critical component for first-generation entrepreneurs to start businesses and make an impact. At Baanhem, our mission is to be a dependable resource for these entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and turn their ideas into successful businesses. Having Mr. Kumar Vembu on board just makes our mission much more stronger and deeper," Hemachandran L and Balachandar R, Founders of Baanhem, said in a statement.

"Through our maiden IP programme, Startup Thamizha, we are committed to helping the want-to-be entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality, contributing to Tamil Nadu’s economic growth and enhancing a lasting entrepreneurial culture in the state,” he added.

L to R- Hemachandran L. , Kumar Vembu and Balachandar R

Featuring seed and growth-stage entrepreneurs exclusively from Tamil Nadu, the show seeks to inspire HNIs to invest in local startups and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to drive social and economic growth in the state.

Set to air on a major general entertainment channel, the programme will highlight promising entrepreneurs and startups, offering financial support and mentorship to enhance Tamil Nadu's entrepreneurial legacy.

Also Read Bain Capital raises $9B for Global Special Situations Fund II

“I was impressed by Baanhem’s vision to specifically develop first-generation and native entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu for the future, and their (Baanhem’s) scientific approach to produce successful startups. It is for this very reason that I decided to be the first to join this novel initiative, which led to the establishment of Mudhal Partners (means 'First Partners' in Tamil),” Kumar Vembu of Mudhal Partners said.

Baanhem Ventures is raising funds from VCs to build a startup-investment bridge platform, connecting emerging startups with top investors across India.