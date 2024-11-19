﻿Bain Capital﻿ on Tuesday said it secured $9 billion for its second Global Special Situations Fund, including $5.7 billion for Global Special Situations Fund II, covering co-investments and separately managed accounts, and $3.3 billion from its prior Asia and Europe regional funds.

In a statement, Bain Capital said the fundraising has positioned it "as one of the largest special situations investors in the world."

With over $20 billion in assets, Bain Capital’s Special Situations strategy funds and makes strategic partnerships to support companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners through all market cycles.

Its focus includes capital solutions for growth, M&A, liquidity, and capital optimisation; hard assets to support asset owners with tailored investments; and opportunistic distressed investments in complex assets during market dislocations, it said in a statement.

The Special Situations strategy fund has invested in AQ Compute, a European provider of green data centre services; Tyger Capital, a platform empowering Indian entrepreneurs and homeowners; MRO Holdings Inc., an aircraft maintenance provider; and Sikich, a North American professional services firm specialising in accounting, tax, and IT services.

Also Read Food delivery platform Zomato backs Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat

"Structural shifts are creating significant opportunities for creative capital providers who can fill the gaps between traditional strategies and provide enhanced value for companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners," said Barnaby Lyons, Partner and Global Head of Special Situations, Bain Capital.

"These catalysts demand innovative and adaptable investment solutions, backed by a global team with deep industry insights and robust strategic support. We’ve built one of the largest and most global special situations teams with over 140 investment professionals across four continents, and we see a substantial opportunity to further expand our global strategy and capabilities,” he added.

With offices across four continents and about $185 billion in assets under management, Bain Capital—a private investment firm founded in 1984—has grown into various asset classes such as private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, real estate, life sciences, and insurance.