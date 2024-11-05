Benny Abraham appointed as EVP & Chief Solutions Officer at epiplex.ai

Epiplex.ai, a leader in AI-powered platforms for enterprise knowledge discovery and digital interaction intelligence and adoption, today announced the appointment of Benny Abraham as EVP and Chief Solutions Officer. In this key leadership role, Abraham will be responsible for driving the company’s product strategy, overseeing the execution of epiplex.ai’s innovative solutions, and fostering stronger client engagements to support growth in the global market.

With close to three decades of progressive experience in technology, digital transformation, and AI solutions, Thomas has been instrumental in delivering cutting-edge products and solutions across multiple industries. His vast expertise in process automation, product development, and AI makes him an invaluable asset as epiplex.ai continues to advance its offerings in enterprise solutions.

Epiplex.ai’s AI-powered solutions empower enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, optimise business processes, and achieve digital transformation.

Previously, Abraham served as the Managing Director for India & South Asia at actyv.ai and prior to that was the Global Head – Digital Enterprise Applications at EXL. His extensive experience leading global teams, experience in business solutions, digital architecture, and product innovation and his ability to create strong client relationships will be key as epiplex.ai scales its operations and expands its market reach.

Commenting on his new role, Abraham said, “I am thrilled to take on this new challenge at epiplex.ai. I look forward to driving product innovation and enhancing our solutions to help clients accelerate their AI journey and unlock value in business”

Raghu Subramanian, Global President and CEO of epiplex.ai, expressed his confidence in Abraham’s leadership, stating, “Benny’s appointment reflects our commitment to bringing on board visionary leaders who can accelerate our journey of innovation. His proven track record in digital transformation and his deep understanding of AI solutions make him the perfect choice to lead our product and solutions strategy. I am confident Benny will play a crucial role in driving epiplex.ai’s growth and delivering outstanding value to our clients.”