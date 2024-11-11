Flipkart deploys 10,000 EVs in last-mile delivery fleet

Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday said it deployed 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its last-mile delivery fleet to run a fully electric logistics fleet by 2030.

As part of the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, the move has helped the company achieve a 20% improvement in its last-mile deliveries efficiency and lower operational costs.

Currently, 75% of the electric fleet is concentrated in Tier I cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

“With the deployment of over 10,000 EVs, what we have achieved is more than a logistical shift—it is a testament to our dedication to creating a lasting positive impact on the environment while enhancing service efficiency for our customers. By pairing our expanded EV fleet with critical investments in charging infrastructure, we are not only driving operational excellence but also setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the industry at large,” said Hemant Badri, SVP, Group Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience and Re-commerce Business at Flipkart Group.

Additionally, the company also leveraged its EV fleet to complete over 16% of grocery deliveries to Tier II cities, including Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Malda, during the 2024 festive season.

The announcement also comes amidst intense adoption of EVs in last-mile delivery fleets as rising regulatory support, declining fuel expenses, and lower maintenance expenses make these vehicles an attractive choice for quick commerce and ecommerce players in the country.

In addition to expanding its electric fleet, Flipkart has also made significant investments in charging infrastructure, including a partnership with Adani Group to set up 38 charging sites featuring a total of 190 chargers across key Tier II cities. The company said that further public infrastructure developments are planned to facilitate wider adoption of EVs.