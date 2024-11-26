Curated baby product platform All Things Baby raises Rs 30 Cr from Manish Choksi family office

Curated platform for baby and mothercare products, All Things Baby, has raised Rs 30 crores in equity investment from Inoventures, the family office of Manish Choksi and Richa Choksi, Co-founder Tejal Bajla told YourStory.

The company plans to use the funds to bring in additional brands on the supply side, and expand its reach in both general trade and distribution. It is also looking to increase investments in its own brands.

The funds are also expected to aid the company’s omnichannel approach and double down on its experiential retail outlets in select cities. Currently, it has a single store in Bengaluru, and is planning to open two more stores over the next two years.

“One of the trends that we've observed is that any new parent who is going to embark on this journey needs a lot of hand-holding in terms of what is the right purchase decision to make, what is it that they're going to need, etc,” Co-founder and CMO Bajla said.

All Things Baby products are available through its online platform as well as through general trade distribution and retail shop-in-shop outlets.

The company has a Baby Crew to help new parents curate their entire baby list, helping them with detailed recommendations based on their needs and lifestyle. Such personalised service is particularly helped by relations built in-person. Moreover, the industry is heavily influenced by consumer preference for touch and feel before purchase, explained Bajla on the rationale for the company’s focus on assisted omnichannel purchase.

It currently has over 25 brands for exclusive distribution, including global brands like Stokke and Abena as well as Bambo Nature, Babyzen, and Beaba. The company is already EBITDA profitable and plans to clock a revenue of Rs 60 crore in FY24-25.

