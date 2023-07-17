Reliance Brands set to buy Alia Bhatt's kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma: Report

Reliance Brands Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, is set to buy Alia Bhatt's kidswear brand ﻿Ed-a-Mamma﻿ for Rs 300 crore - 350 crore, as per a report by The Economic Times.

The report said the deal has reached the final stages and is expected to be finalised within the next seven to ten days.

According to media reports, Ed-a-Mamma is valued at over Rs 150 crore and is expected to help Reliance strengthen its children's wear portfolio. The retailer operates mainly through Trends and Mothercare.

YourStory has reached out to Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail for comments.

Ed-a-Mamma was launched in October 2020, catering to children of ages 2 to 14, with sustainability as its core focus.

"I wanted to focus on bridging a need gap. I thought we may have to move away from fashion and focus on a gap that lies in another product. There was a need for a world-class children’s clothing brand, which is Made in India,” Alia Bhatt had told YourStory.

Alia Bhatt

Reliance Brands partners with independent fashion brands in several segments, including luxury, bridge-to-luxury, high premium, and high street lifestyle. The brands include Armani Exchange, Burberry, and Jimmy Choo.