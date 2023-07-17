Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Mergers and Acquisitions

Reliance Brands set to buy Alia Bhatt's kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma: Report

Reliance Retail's subsidiary is set to buy Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300 crore - 350 crore to help strengthen its kidswear portfolio.

Team YS14133 Stories
Reliance Brands set to buy Alia Bhatt's kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma: Report

Monday July 17, 2023,

1 min Read

Reliance Brands Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, is set to buy Alia Bhatt's kidswear brand ﻿Ed-a-Mamma﻿ for Rs 300 crore - 350 crore, as per a report by The Economic Times.

The report said the deal has reached the final stages and is expected to be finalised within the next seven to ten days.

According to media reports, Ed-a-Mamma is valued at over Rs 150 crore and is expected to help Reliance strengthen its children's wear portfolio. The retailer operates mainly through Trends and Mothercare.

YourStory has reached out to Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail for comments.

Ed-a-Mamma was launched in October 2020, catering to children of ages 2 to 14, with sustainability as its core focus.

"I wanted to focus on bridging a need gap. I thought we may have to move away from fashion and focus on a gap that lies in another product. There was a need for a world-class children’s clothing brand, which is Made in India,” Alia Bhatt had told YourStory.

Alia Bhatt - Ed-a-Mamma

Alia Bhatt

Also Read
After launching maternity and teen wear, Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma set to foray into UAE

Reliance Brands partners with independent fashion brands in several segments, including luxury, bridge-to-luxury, high premium, and high street lifestyle. The brands include Armani Exchange, Burberry, and Jimmy Choo.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5