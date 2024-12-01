Hello,

“Just ChatGPT it” is quickly becoming the new “Google it”. That’s a problem for Google.

Amid several other pressing ecosystem pressures, the US Justice Department’s recent push to separate Google from its popular Chrome browser may just be the least of the search giant’s worries.

The numbers don’t lie: Google’s share of advertising revenue has dropped below 50% for the first time this year, as it faces competitive pressures from Amazon and TikTok.

There’s a shift in people’s search behaviours too, with the advent of answer engines like Perplexity and the now internet search-equipped ChatGPT. It’s only going to get tougher for Google, as Microsoft and Apple start integrating AI chatbots and engines directly into their devices.

In fact, OpenAI is already plotting its next stage of growth. Its target–1 billion users in the coming year.

Where, on one hand, AI is helping us live more efficiently, it seems it is also good at another thing–predicting exactly when you’ll die.

Despite its morbid concept, AI entering the life expectancy prediction game has far-reaching implications beyond just scaring you into adopting a healthier lifestyle. From life and health insurance coverage, to family planning and retirement investing, knowing when you’ll die is just as important as knowing how you’ve lived.

In other news, a viral art sensation is finally over, peel and all.

What does a $6.2 million banana taste like? Billionaire and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun can tell you.

Maybe the real Comedian was the value we ascribed to art along the way.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s creative gaze

Breaking barriers in grassroots journalism

A guide to exploring the Down Under

Here’s your trivia for today: In the novel and movie "Hitchhikers Guide to The Galaxy," what is the most important thing a hitchhiker can carry?

Interview

Indian independent filmmaker Payal Kapadia created history at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix—the second-most prestigious award, for her debut feature film All We Imagine as Light.

Over a conversation with YS Life, Kapadia sheds light into her approach to filmmaking, her inspirations, and her advice for aspiring independent filmmakers.

Shaping narratives:

Kapadia’s films are drawn from questions she had about herself and the world around her. One of the main themes of All We Imagine as Light came from self-reflection about internalised misogyny and judgement of female friendships, as well as outward reflection on the gentrification of Mumbai.

Her desire to be independent in choosing themes and styles of filmmaking led her to look for soft financing, where return of those funds was not a consideration in making the film, she says. Her advice to up-and-coming filmmakers is to keep their eye on grants and funding from other countries.

Rather than focus on the end goal of a film and look at potential awards and film festivals, Kapadia believes budding filmmakers should focus on the stories they want to tell and the questions they want answered about the world.

Social impact

Jayanti Buruda’s childhood unfolded in a community where literacy rates for girls are dismally low, often under 24%, according to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute. Despite this, her father, a respected block and zila panchayat member in Serapally village, Malkangiri district, Odisha, ensured his daughters were educated.

Today, Buruda stands tall as Malkangiri’s first woman Adivasi journalist, a role inspired by her father’s activism and rooted in her intimate bond with her land and its people.

Amplifying tribal voices:

Buruda’s reporting brings to light the stark realities of her community. In one story, she documented maternal healthcare challenges in Malkangiri, where women give birth without access to medical facilities. The report highlighted systemic gaps, sparking a dialogue about improving healthcare infrastructure.

Jayanti’s commitment to her community extends beyond journalism. In 2018, she started a women’s collective called Bada Didi Union which works with young women to build awareness on menstrual hygiene and sexual safety, and focuses on controlling school dropout rates in the region.

In 2017, the Network of Women in Media, India recognised her potential, awarding her a fellowship designed to amplify voices from underrepresented communities. Through this platform, Buruda addressed critical issues faced by marginalised groups, particularly tribal women and children.

Travel and Leisure

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the number of Indian tourists travelling to Australia, with many of them looking to combine the best of both worlds—cricket and travel.

Whether you are in the country or headed there for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the cities of Australia offer a unique blend of modern amenities, cultural and gastronomical experiences, and diverse landscapes and wildlife, making them ideal destinations for Indian travellers.

Wanderlust:

The first Test at Perth may be over, but there is still a host of new sights awaiting visitors, such as the the Swan River at the city’s doorstep, or the charming port town of Fremantle, where one can wander across streets filled with funky street art and history, 100-year-old markets, and al-fresco cafés.

For a laidback atmosphere, Brisbane is the best bet. Between unwinding in the urban hub surrounding the Gabba, climbing the iconic Story Bridge, or exploring the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland in the Coral Sea, accessible from Brisbane, there’s no one right way to explore the city and its surroundings.

To round up an Australia trip, a must-visit city is Sydney, known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant cultural scene, and the Sydney Opera House, one of the most important cultural landmarks in the city. From music and dance to grand theatrical productions, the Opera House hosts over 40 shows every week.

News & updates

Copyright breach: Five Canadian news media companies filed a lawsuit on Friday against ChatGPT owner OpenAI, accusing the company of regularly breaching copyright and online terms of use.

C-suite exit: Nissan Motor Co. Chief Financial Officer Stephen Ma is set to step down from his position, marking yet another executive change at a challenging time for the Japanese carmaker. The change follows an announcement last month that it will eliminate 9,000 jobs and cut a fifth of its manufacturing capacity.

Stepping out: China's Baidu has received a licence to test autonomous vehicles with its Apollo Go robotaxi service in Hong Kong as it expands its footprint outside the Chinese mainland.

In the novel and movie "Hitchhikers Guide to The Galaxy," what is the most important thing a hitchhiker can carry?

Answer: A towel.

