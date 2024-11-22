Ecommerce platform ﻿Flipkart﻿on Friday announced the appointment of Dan Bartlett to its Board. Bartlett is the Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, at Walmart. He will be a Board Member effective November 21, 2024, the company said in a press note.

Walmart holds nearly 80.8% stake in the Flipkart Group, as per data research platform Tracxn.

Bartlett comes with decades of experience in public relations and government affairs due to his previous stints with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Public Strategies and even the White House.

"Dan has been a close partner for Flipkart since our association with Walmart in 2018. We are proud to welcome him to the Board, and will greatly benefit from his extensive experience in strategy, and building long-standing responsible and sustainable businesses," noted Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, Flipkart Group.

The announcement comes just a week after Walmart's third quarter earnings which were positively driven by Flipkart's Big Billion Days festival held during the festive season.

Overall, global ecommerce net sales for Walmart grew by 27% year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter, while its international advertising vertical recorded a 50% YoY growth driven largely by the Indian ecommerce platform Flipkart.

The parent currently expects growth in ecommerce sales and advertising business for its international businesses in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half.