Flipkart pushes Walmart’s Q3 advertising, ecommerce growth

US-headquartered retail giant ﻿Walmart﻿ reported steady growth in revenue for the third quarter of FY25, driven by growth in its ecommerce and advertising businesses globally. Overall, global ecommerce net sales grew by 27% year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter, according to the earnings reported by Walmart for Q3 FY25.

The retail giant reported 28% YoY growth in its global advertising business overall, with its international advertising vertical recording 50% YoY growth driven largely by the Indian ecommerce platform ﻿Flipkart﻿.

The growth in international business for Walmart in Q3 was also impacted positively by Flipkart’s flagship Big Billion Days sale event, which started on September 26, and will also impact the company’s Q4 revenues. Walmart expects the growth in ecommerce sales and advertising business for its international businesses in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half.

Walmart holds nearly 80.8% stake in the Flipkart Group, as per data research platform Tracxn.

The retail giant reported consolidated revenue of $169.6 billion for the third quarter of FY25, up 5.5% from the corresponding quarter in the previous year. The consolidated operating income grew to $6.7 billion for the quarter, a growth of 8.2% from Q3 of the previous year. The increase was due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income for the company, apart from a reduction in losses from its ecommerce business.

The retailer also adjusted its forecast for FY25 with a 4.8% to 5.1% increase in net sales, revising from 3.75% to 4.75% previously. Walmart also expects annual adjusted profit per share to be between $2.42 to $2.47—from $2.35 to $2.43 previously.