From job interviews to leadership roles: How communication skills can shape your career trajectory

A consistent trend emerges while examining the career trajectories of professionals across industries. While technical expertise gets one into the room, their ability to communicate effectively keeps them there and helps them rise.





Industry leaders and successful professionals often emphasise the ability to convey ideas, establish meaningful connections with diverse audiences, and inspire teams as key differentiators in highly competitive environments.





Whether landing a prestigious role, excelling as a team leader, or spearheading a new venture—mastering the art of communication stands as a transformative factor in career success.

The communication-driven future of work

A Deloitte report underscores that 90% of employers believe soft skills, including communication, are as crucial as technical abilities when making hiring decisions. Moreover, the report highlights that by 2030, soft skills will make up two-thirds of all occupations. This isn’t just a forecast; it’s a reality many industries face already.

For instance, as AI and automation handle more routine tasks, employees are required to fill roles that require human-centric skills like negotiation, relationship-building, and strategic thinking—skills deeply rooted in strong communication.

It’s important to note that these skills—negotiation, relationship-building, and strategic thinking—do not stand crucial only once an individual is in a job; these are pivotal to even landing a dream job.





With job interviews, for instance, the deciding factor between two equally qualified candidates is who can communicate their value better, tell a compelling story about their experiences, and connect emotionally with the interviewer. It’s not just what you say but how you say it.

Also Read Green pastures: Green jobs market awaits skilled talent amid ripe opportunities

Why leaders excel in communication

Communication is not just important for those already in leadership roles—it’s everything. Clear and persuasive communication is vital, whether pitching a vision to potential investors or guiding a team through turbulent times.





Consider the business leaders who successfully navigated their companies through the COVID-19 pandemic. The ones who could effectively communicate uncertainty, while aligning their teams toward a shared goal, emerged stronger.

Another example is an entrepreneur embarking on a new venture, aiming to secure investment to bring their vision to life. While technical know-how and business acumen may get them appointments with potential investors, it is often the entrepreneur’s ability to communicate their passion—to make investors believe in the idea's potential as much as they do—that will ultimately seal the deal.

The answer often lies in strategic communication for leaders seeking to inspire teams, improve decision-making, or handle difficult conversations. A great leader listens more than they speak, but when they do, they make every word count. They create an atmosphere of trust and openness, where people feel safe sharing their ideas, even if they differ from the leader’s own.

Practical tips to master communication

For those just starting or even seasoned professionals looking to hone their communication skills, below are a few practical tips:

Active listening : Instead of merely waiting for a chance to speak, truly listen. It improves in crafting better responses and builds deeper resonance with the audience.

: Instead of merely waiting for a chance to speak, truly listen. It improves in crafting better responses and builds deeper resonance with the audience. Know your audience : Whether in an interview, a team meeting, or a presentation, always tailor each message to the listener's needs and preferences. Take, for instance, Steve Jobs’ legendary product presentations. His keynote speeches were not just technical but rather engaging stories crafted with the audience in mind. By simplifying complex tech concepts and weaving them into narratives that resonated with consumers and tech enthusiasts, Jobs showcased how effective communication—focused on the audience—can help make products iconic.

: Whether in an interview, a team meeting, or a presentation, always tailor each message to the listener's needs and preferences. Take, for instance, Steve Jobs’ legendary product presentations. His keynote speeches were not just technical but rather engaging stories crafted with the audience in mind. By simplifying complex tech concepts and weaving them into narratives that resonated with consumers and tech enthusiasts, Jobs showcased how effective communication—focused on the audience—can help make products iconic. Body language and tone : Non-verbal cues are just as important as words. A confident stance, steady eye contact, and a friendly tone can significantly elevate your message. Practice these consciously, and they will eventually become a habit.

: Non-verbal cues are just as important as words. A confident stance, steady eye contact, and a friendly tone can significantly elevate your message. Practice these consciously, and they will eventually become a habit. Feedback is gold: Ask for feedback, not just on the message but also on the expression of it. This continuous loop will help in refining the existing skills.

The future of work is evolving and, with it, the skills required for success. As automation and AI continue to transform industries, the human element—rooted in clear and persuasive communication—will only grow more valuable.





One cannot predict the technical skills that will be in demand 10 years down the line, but no matter which role or sector an individual is in, communication skills will remain non-negotiable.





Essentially, it’s the ticket to career longevity. These skills must be honed from the formative years, ensuring individuals are equipped to thrive in a world where adaptability and effective communication will be the defining factors of professional success.

Kunal Malik is the Co-founder of PlanetSpark.