﻿Tessolve﻿, a Hero Electronix venture specialising in semiconductor engineering solutions, is set to fully acquire Germany-based Dream Chip Technologies, a semiconductor chip design firm, for a consideration of up to Rs 400 crore (EUR 42.5 million).

The acquisition will position Tessolve among a select group of design firms worldwide capable of delivering turnkey design solutions for complex cutting-edge chips, said the company in a statement. It would also strengthen Tessolve’s leadership in the industry by adding advanced capabilities in system on chip designs for the artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, data centre, and industrial markets, it added.

Tessolve has signed a definitive agreement toward this. The acquisition is pending regulatory approval.

The acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies will expand Tessolve's European footprint with four new delivery locations in Germany and the Netherlands. This includes a specialised ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and imaging centre of excellence, strengthening Tessolve’s capabilities in advanced semiconductor and embedded design solutions and boosting its market position in the semiconductor services sector, the statement said.

“This acquisition solidifies our position as a top tier semiconductor engineering firm globally with unmatched design to productisation capabilities,” said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO of Tessolve.

“Dream Chip’s capabilities further strengthen our ability to take on leading edge ASIC (application specific integrated circuit) design projects and greatly enhances our European footprint,” he added.

"By combining our design capabilities and IP with Tessolve’s established semiconductor services and embedded solutions, we can offer our customers a truly end-to-end solution from chip architecture to post-silicon test and supply chain management for their most complex designs,” said Jens Benndorf, CEO of Dream Chip Technologies.

“Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation in automotive and enterprise designs, particularly in camera-based systems and AI-driven ASIC applications," he added.