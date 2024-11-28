Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Hero MotoCorp launches programme to support startups in automotive industry

Under the programme, selected startups will get exclusive access to Hero MotoCorp's Research and Development facilities in Germany and India.

Press Trust of India9946 Stories
Hero MotoCorp launches programme to support startups in automotive industry

Thursday November 28, 2024 , 1 min Read

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has initiated a programme to support startups in the automotive industry.

The Hero For Startups programme aims to identify and fund promising startups across the country that demonstrate the potential to transform the future of the automotive industry, the company said in a statement.

Under the programme, selected startups will get exclusive access to Hero MotoCorp's research and development facilities in Germany and India, besides the company's extensive network of dealers, suppliers and partners, along with mentorship, it said.

"Shortlisted startups will have the opportunity to work on paid proofs of concept (PoCs), enabling successful PoCs to integrate their solutions into Hero's diverse product portfolio, unlocking valuable market exposure and accelerating the growth and visibility of their innovations," it added.

Also Read
Hero MotoCorp picks up additional 2.2% stake in Ather

Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said, "Hero For Startups is our commitment to shaping the future of mobility and beyond through innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration... It is a transformative platform that empowers India to excel on the global stage."

Edited by Swetha Kannan