Leading gut health brand The Good Bug has collaborated with HRX, a pioneering homegrown fitness brand co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, to introduce a revolutionary probiotic formula designed to promote weight management with its clinically researched, gut-targeted probiotic strains.

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition, in collaboration with HRX, is a patent-pending, first-of-its-kind probiotic formula designed to support sustainable weight management and improve gut health. This product brings advanced science and affordability together, making gut health accessible to all.

Gut health and probiotics are globally becoming vital in the field of weight management, and this product leads the way.

Keshav Biyani, Co-founder of the Good Bug, said, “Our flagship probiotic, Metabolically Lean, has received incredible customer love, inspiring us to continually innovate. With extensive global R&D, we've worked to develop a ground-breaking supercharged formula to make an even greater impact. We're excited to partner with HRX, who share our passion for health and wellness.”

The Good Bug, founded in 2022 by Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, is committed to transforming gut health with its transparent, science-backed approach. Priced at Rs 499, The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition makes weight management accessible to everyone, encouraging people from all walks of life to prioritise their metabolic health.

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, aims to help people become the best version of themselves.

Speaking at the launch, Hrithik Roshan said, “We at HRX are optimistic about our collaboration with The Good Bug, especially after I personally have experienced the benefits of the products myself over the last year. Through this launch, we aim to bring a holistic approach to fitness, and make advanced scientific solutions accessible.”

The launch follows The Good Bug’s recent success in raising $3.5 million in a Series A extension round, supported by Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Marico Group Chairman Harsh Mariwala and Fireside Ventures. This investment strengthens the company’s mission to democratise gut health and solidifies its position as a category creator and leader, ensuring its impact reaches individuals throughout India.

“At The Good Bug, we believe in gut health as the foundation of overall wellness, and we will continuously endeavour to support individuals to take charge of their health with science-backed, affordable solutions. Our campaign with HRX underscores that every small step is a powerful move toward a healthier, happier self,” said Karthikeyan, Co-founder, The Good Bug.

Afsar Zaidi, Co-founder of HRX, said HRX is committed to providing a holistic lifestyle approach for people to prioritise their overall health. “Our partnership with The Good Bug is a natural extension of this mission, aligning perfectly with our goal to offer impactful, science-backed solutions for healthier living. This launch marks a significant step forward in our brand’s journey that aims to transform lives across India.”

