Infibeam Avenues posts record Q2 revenue of Rs 1,016 Cr, profits up 16.7% YoY

Fintech company Infibeam Avenues Ltd reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in the second quarter of FY25.

Revenue from operations hit Rs 1,016.65 crore, a 29.2% year-over-year (YoY) increase from Rs 786.97 crore in Q2 FY24, driven by an increase in digital transactions and a rise in merchant onboarding.

"We have observed a rise in transaction numbers related to ticket bookings, travel arrangements, hotel reservations, and educational institutions as they embrace digital payment solutions more than before. These trends have collectively contributed to a marked increase in payment transactions for the company,” said Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

The company's net profit after tax rose to Rs 47.47 crore, up 16.7% from Rs 40.69 crore earned in Q2 FY24. Total expenses also grew by 30.4% YoY to Rs 957.13 crore, led by a rise in operating expenses.

Infibeam's Transaction Processing Volume (TPV) surged 14% YoY to Rs 2,03,800 crore, led by the CCAvenue TapPay POS product.

Also Read Infibeam to acquire 54% stake in Rediff

“Our focus extends beyond current profits; we are dedicated to future-proofing Infibeam Avenues and capitalising on India's digital economy potential. With a clear path to sustainable, profitable growth, it's inspiring to see our team's dedication to this shared vision," Patel added.

To achieve our FY25 financial goals, we are accelerating strategic initiatives with a focus on international growth, aiming for this segment to contribute 12-15% of net revenue within two years. Our priorities are centred on delivering profitable growth, leveraging investments like Rediff.com and our AI initiatives, and optimizing operations to seize opportunities in the digital payments and fintech sectors, ensuring sustained value for our shareholders,” said Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd.