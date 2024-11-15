Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Kinetic Engineering elevates Ajinkya Firodia as Vice Chairman

The board of the company approved Ajinkya Firodia's elevation as Vice Chairman on Thursday.

Press Trust of India9907 Stories
Kinetic Engineering elevates Ajinkya Firodia as Vice Chairman

Friday November 15, 2024 , 1 min Read

Auto components maker Kinetic Engineering Ltd said its Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia has been elevated to Vice Chairman.

This leadership transition marks a significant step in the company's ongoing evolution, underscoring its commitment to accelerated growth, enhanced operational excellence, and technological innovation in India's dynamic automotive landscape, Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) said in a statement.

The board of the company approved Firodia's elevation as Vice Chairman on Thursday.

"The automotive components sector is at a critical juncture, with rapid technological advancements and evolving market dynamics presenting new avenues for growth...His leadership will be instrumental in positioning Kinetic Engineering at the forefront of industry transformation, as we continue to address the shifting demands of the global automotive ecosystem," KEL Chairman Arun Firodia said.

  • Just In
  • business news
  • Daily News
  • leadership role