Kinetic Engineering elevates Ajinkya Firodia as Vice Chairman

Auto components maker Kinetic Engineering Ltd said its Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia has been elevated to Vice Chairman.

This leadership transition marks a significant step in the company's ongoing evolution, underscoring its commitment to accelerated growth, enhanced operational excellence, and technological innovation in India's dynamic automotive landscape, Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) said in a statement.

The board of the company approved Firodia's elevation as Vice Chairman on Thursday.

"The automotive components sector is at a critical juncture, with rapid technological advancements and evolving market dynamics presenting new avenues for growth...His leadership will be instrumental in positioning Kinetic Engineering at the forefront of industry transformation, as we continue to address the shifting demands of the global automotive ecosystem," KEL Chairman Arun Firodia said.