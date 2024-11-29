Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: What is Mangalasnanam ceremony?

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are due to tie the knot next month but their pre-wedding ceremonies are making their fans jump in excitement.

Their latest pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony have gone viral, prompting many to wonder what the ceremony is all about.

The pre-wedding ceremonies included the haldi and Mangalasnanam ceremony. While Sobhita donned a red saree for the haldi ceremony, she opted for a yellow outfit for the Mangalasnanam ceremony.

The Mangalasnanam ceremony is a ritual performed in many weddings across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The term translates to “auspicious bath” and is an integral part of the pre-wedding ceremonies that prepare the bride and groom for their new life together. The rituals are traditionally held separately for the bride and groom in their respective homes.

The Mangalasnaman follows the Pellikoduku and Pellikuthuru ceremonies where the family applies family and friends get to apply turmeric and sandalwood paste mixed with oil. In Mangalasnaman, the person is bathed with holy water poured from vessels adorned with flowers and leaves. Traditionally, the water would be collected from holy rivers.

Washing off the turmeric paste represents the cleansing of the soul and starting a new life together.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been dating since 2022.

“I am looking forward to starting a new journey with Sobhita and celebrating life together. I connect deeply with her, she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead,” he said in an interview with TOI.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for four years. They separated and divorced in 2021.

Chaitanya and Dhulipala's pre-wedding celebrations are taking place in Hyderabad while the wedding will take place in the city's Annapurna Studios on December 4. The duo got engaged on August 8.