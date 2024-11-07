Northern Arc secures $65M debt commitment for maiden climate fund

Northern Arc has raised $65 million in debt commitments for its maiden Climate Fund, through its fund management arm, Northern Arc Investments IFSC Trust.

The debt commitments include $50 million from the United States International Development Finance Corp (DFC) and $15 million from the official Development Bank of the Republic of Austria, OeEB, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The non-banking financial institution’s (NBFC) fund aims to address critical funding gaps of growth stage startups in the solar energy, e-mobility, sustainable agriculture, and circular economy spaces.

“The significant investment from DFC and OeEB reinforces our ongoing commitment to revolutionise climate finance and transform the financial landscape for all households and businesses in India. By channelling these funds into green projects across our focus sectors of MSME, affordable housing, vehicle finance, agriculture finance, microfinance, and consumer finance, we aim to create a cascading effect that promotes sustainable development,” said Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO, Northern Arc.

In October, the company launched its performing credit AIF fund (Category II), ‘Finserv Fund’, through its subsidiary Northern Arc Investment Managers (NAIM).

The fund aims to raise a target corpus of Rs 1,500 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 500 crore.

Northern Arc has assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 15,121 crore through its balance sheets and active AIF funds, as of September 30. It is backed by investors such as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, LeapFrog, and 360 ONE, among others.