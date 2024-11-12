Physis Capital gets Rs 150 Cr commitment for Rs 400 Cr venture fund

Venture capital firm Physis Capital has received commitment of Rs 150 crore for its around Rs 400 crore ($ 50 million) venture fund, which it plans to use to invest in 12-15 startups, a senior official of the firm said on Tuesday.

Physis Capital, General Partner, Vinay Bansal, told PTI that the firm expects the final close of the fund by early 2026.

"Our Rs 400 crore fund is split into four buckets comprising Rs 100 crore retail investors, Rs 100 crore family offices, Rs 100 crore from financial institutions, and Rs 100 crore from the government.

"We have closed Rs 100 crore from retail investors and half of the family offices bucket. We have received a total commitment of Rs 150 crore," Bansal said.

Physis Capital was set up by the founders of Inflection Point Ventures, which has invested in companies including Bharat Pe, Blusmart, VideoVerse, Milkbasket, Samosa Party, Stage, and Otipy.

"The final close of the fund is expected by early 2026. We will invest the fund in Indian startups. Physis Capital has made two investments. The latest being Rs 5 crore in CTPL which provides admission support to universities. They have been growing well and doubling their revenue every year," Bansal said.

CTPL has doubled its revenue year-on-year for the past three years, while remaining profitable, and is poised to enter international markets this year. The firm has raised a total of $ 4 million till date in a mix of dilutive and non-dilutive capital in this round.

Earlier this year, Physis Capital invested in Ben & Gaws.