Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh has launched SuperYou, a protein food and supplements brand he has co-founded with Nikunj Biyani.

The brand’s first product, a protein wafer bar, is available in four flavours—chocolate, choco-peanut butter, strawberry crème, and a cheese variant. The company claimed it provides 10g of protein per serving and comes with no added sugar.

The startup was co-founded by Think9 Consumer, a venture builder firm, and aims to cater to a growing health-conscious audience.

"I've been a fitness enthusiast my entire life and wanted to convert this passion into something larger that I can share with everyone. I truly believe that protein is an essential macronutrient for everybody and with our busy lifestyle, we struggle to get the required quantity. That's exactly why I wanted to create something that is an extension of my own beliefs and enable protein consumption in simple and affordable yet effective ways for Indian consumers," said Ranveer Singh, Co-founder of SuperYou.

Backed by a planned investment of Rs 40-50 crore over the next 18-24 months, SuperYou aims to achieve Rs 500 crore in revenue within the next five years, it said in a statement.

"As an icon, Ranveer Singh embodies the idea of living life to Its fullest—no holding back—and that's what SuperYou is all about! It's not just about the protein, it's about how a healthy, strong body allows you to do what your mind wishes to!," said Nikunj Biyani, Co-founder of SuperYou.

Nikunj has more than a decade of experience in building both global and Indian legacy FMCG brands across categories like snacks, dairy, and beverages.

SuperYou will soon be available on its official website and major delivery platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart. Additionally, it will be launched in select modern trade stores, including Reliance Fresh, Smart Bazaar, Fresh Pik, Noble Plus, Wellness Forever, Relay, Vendiman, and more, delivering across 10 cities in the near future.