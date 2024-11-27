Social media in the 2000s was all about Twitter and its iconic tweets! Fast forward to today, that bluebird is a thing of the past but these days people have noticed an intriguing shift as users bid farewell to Elon Musk's X flocking to its rival, Bluesky.

But what’s driving this mass exodus? Let's decode what’s fueling the user migration from X to Bluesky!

Why is Bluesky suddenly getting popular?

Bluesky, the rising star in decentralised social media, is making waves with a staggering surge in its user base. Just recently, Business Insider reported that Bluesky has skyrocketed to over 21 million users—up from 13 million just a few short weeks ago in October.

This dramatic influx of new users can largely be attributed to a mass exodus from X, particularly after the U.S. elections. In fact, a whopping 115,000 X users decided to deactivate their accounts on a single day—November 5.

With Bluesky's rapid rise to popularity, it’s clear where many of those users are turning. The platform's daily active users have surged to an impressive 3.5 million, marking a jaw-dropping 300% increase since the U. S Election Day.

This explosive growth positions Bluesky as a formidable contender against Meta's Threads, placing it in the spotlight of the social media landscape.

3 key reasons why users are leaving X

Now let's look at the factors that are making users flock away from Elon's X platform.

1. Content moderation and user control

One of the primary factors driving users away from X is dissatisfaction with its content moderation. Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, many users have expressed concerns over changes to content policies, including a perceived rise in misinformation and hate speech.

Moreover, the recent update where users can view posts despite being blocked added fuel to the fire. On the other hand, Bluesky promotes a decentralised approach, giving users more control over what they see and post.

Besides, Bluesky has committed to not using users' content for AI training — a sharp contrast to X's new terms, which allow such practices. This commitment to user privacy and less restrictive content moderation has become a key selling point for the firm.

2. Musk's political influence

The political atmosphere surrounding X, particularly following Musk's endorsement of Donald Trump, has also played a big role in driving users to Bluesky.

Many former X users, unhappy with Musk's outspoken political stances, have opted for a platform that they perceive as more neutral and less politically charged. Bluesky’s emphasis on open discussions has made it an attractive alternative for users seeking a space for balanced conversations.

3. User experience

The "Old Twitter" Vibe is another factor contributing to the migration is the user experience on Bluesky. Since Elon Musk took charge, Twitter has seen significant changes that have shaken the user experience, leading to a noticeable decline in engagement.

With massive layoffs, a plummet in ad revenue, and the dramatic rebranding as "X," questions about the platform’s longevity are on everyone's minds. In contrast, Bluesky promises to offer an escape, with cleaner feeds that are less cluttered by misinformation, hate speech, and conspiracy theories.

The bottom line

As Bluesky continues to gain ground, the shift away from X is becoming increasingly clear. Users are choosing a platform that offers more control and a better user experience. With its focus on decentralisation and less restrictive content policies, Bluesky is quickly positioning itself as a refreshing player in the evolving social media landscape!