Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 11, 2024)

CoinDCX launches new brand campaign

CoinDCX onboards Gautam Gambhir as a brand ambassador and the face of its 'Learn Karo.Crypto Karo.' campaign. The campaign is an initiative designed to empower Indian investors with essential knowledge before venturing into crypto investments, the company said in a statement.

The company believes that despite an investor community of over 160 million in India, many remain hesitant to consider investing in crypto due to a lack of understanding of the emerging asset class. With the new brand campaign, CoinDCX aims to break down these barriers.

"Education has always been at our core, and we understand the risks of investing without a solid foundation of knowledge. As crypto adoption grows in India, we’re doubling down on our efforts to empower investors through knowledge first,” said Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, CoinDCX.

"Before making any decision, you first need confidence—and confidence comes from knowledge about the subject.. That's why I'm partnering with CoinDCX in its educational initiative, to help give India the confidence to explore crypto knowledgeably and responsibly," said Gambhir.

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India appoints Hashyadeep Dave as CEO

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India has appointed Hashyadeep Dave as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This appointment aligns with the company’s ongoing expansion plans of the leadership team which further aims to drive strategies for business growth, operational efficiency, tech innovation, customer-centric approach, foster strong client relationships, building partnerships to develop alliances with technology vendors, software providers, and other integrators to develop revenue streams and increase market reach, the company said.

As part of his new role, he is set to spearhead the company’s business growth, profitability and expand the company's footprints pan India.

With expertise in SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, data centres, hyper cloud, IOT/IIOT, security products, etc., Dave, who has over 20 years of experience in the ICT domain, has carried out senior-level assignments in sales, revenue management, business development, and marketing communication with various organisations, the company said.

RED.Health launches Salus EMS

RED.Health, a JCI-accredited emergency response company, launched Salus EMS, an end-to-end emergency medical services platform designed to improve how emergency care is delivered in India.

Salus EMS leverages state-of-the-art tech for real-time video consultations between emergency room physicians and paramedics.

"This ensures doctors can make well-informed, immediate decisions while the patient is en route to the hospital. The platform’s AI-powered features reduce human error, automatically log critical events, and generate real-time electronic patient care records (ePCRs). It also guarantees the highest levels of security, ensuring HIPAA and ISO 27001 compliance through encrypted, AWS-hosted communications," the company said.

"Salus EMS is our answer to the inefficiencies we've seen in emergency medical transport... We are making sure that every second during patient transport is optimised to save lives. With AI to simplify communication, automate care records, and enable real-time video consultations, we are setting a new standard for emergency care in India," said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO of RED.Health.

NetApp India elevates Vasanthi Ramesh to Managing Director

Intelligent data infrastructure company NetApp elevated Vasanthi Ramesh to Managing Director of NetApp India.

Vasanthi Ramesh, MD, NetApp India

In addition to her existing role as VP, Engineering at Unified Manageability Framework, she is set to take on a broader leadership role, overseeing NetApp’s strategic initiatives in the region and driving continued innovation and growth for the company, the company said.

As managing director, she will lead the company's India site operations focusing on various initiatives at the organisational level—including NetApp Excellerator and Academia Connect, and focus on enhancing NetApp’s engagement with GCC platforms and industry bodies such as NASSCOM to further bolster company's leadership and reputation in India, it added.

Gupshup appoints Trisnia Anchali Kardia as Country Head, Indonesia

Conversational AI Engagement company Gupshup has appointed Trisnia Anchali Kardia as its new country head in Indonesia.

Trisnia Anchali Kardia, Country Head, Indonasia, Gupshup

She is set to focus on expanding the company's enterprise business in Indonesia and drive market leadership in conversational AI engagement, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Gupshup, Kardia worked with ecommerce analytics company Graas, Zomato Indonesia, etc, and has over a decade of deep expertise in business messaging.

"With Anchali at the helm, we are excited to help more Indonesian businesses leverage conversational messaging to drive growth and innovation. Her extensive experience in business messaging, driving adoption of innovative offerings, and strong connections within Indonesia’s tech ecosystem make her an invaluable asset as we expand our presence in the region,” said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

