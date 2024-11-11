Brands
FoodTech

Swiggy expands leadership team with two senior appointments

Swiggy said the appointments are part of its continued focus on scaling its operations, enhancing service delivery, and aiding its growth in food delivery and quick commerce.

Trisha Medhi1519 Stories
Monday November 11, 2024 , 2 min Read

IPO- bound Swiggy on Monday announced the expansion of its leadership team with two key appointments to strengthen operations and execution across its food delivery and quick commerce verticals. 


Swiggy appointed Shalabh Shrivastava, earlier Vice President at Flipkart, as Senior Vice President of Driver Org. While Hari Kumar G has joined as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Swiggy Instamart.


In a statement, the foodtech company said the appointments are part of its continued focus on scaling its operations, enhancing service delivery, and aiding its growth in food delivery and quick commerce. 


Shrivastava, with over 25 years of experience across ecommerce, retail, technology, consulting, and investment banking, has held leadership roles at Reliance Retail, ICICI Bank, EY, and Infosys. At Swiggy, he will focus on optimising product and operations for the delivery fleet.


On the other hand, Hari previously has led key categories at Flipkart, including electronics, appliances, and groceries. He will focus on accelerating Swiggy's customer-centric growth and strengthening Instamart’s position in the quick commerce space.


"As Swiggy accelerates its innovation and expands into new categories and services, strengthening our leadership team is critical to driving the next phase of our growth. Hari and Shalabh bring deep expertise in scaling businesses and optimizing operations across dynamic, fast-paced industries. Their leadership will be pivotal as we continue to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers," said Swiggy CHRO Girish Menon.

Edited by Suman Singh

  • Just In
  • Swiggy
  • B2B foodtech