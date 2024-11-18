Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Zepto expands cafe service to major cities; eyes Rs 1,000 Cr revenue run-rate by 2026

Zepto Cafe was launched in April 2022 as a division of Zepto, which itself was founded in July 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra.

Press Trust of India9917 Stories
Zepto expands cafe service to major cities; eyes Rs 1,000 Cr revenue run-rate by 2026

Monday November 18, 2024 , 2 min Read

Quick commerce platform ﻿Zepto﻿ on Monday announced the rollout of its cafe service in major cities and said it targets a revenue run-rate of Rs 1,000 crore by 2026.

It will serve through over 120 cafes at stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and soon in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, a company statement said.

"We have cracked 10-minute delivery with high-quality food preparation processes, which is why we are seeing strong customer love. Over the past year, our team has meticulously researched and sourced state-of-the-art equipment for our cafes, including coffee machines that employ handcrafted brewing techniques," Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha said.

Serving the concept of a quick meal for today's fast-paced urban lifestyle, the online cafe features a diverse menu with over 148 items, including freshly brewed chai, coffee, all-day breakfast, pastries, and savoury snacks, promising a 10-minute delivery service, it added.

Also Read
Zepto to shift domicile back to India, initiates process with NCLT

Zepto Cafe was launched in April 2022 as a division of Zepto, which itself was founded in July 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra.

"The response has been phenomenal, with Zepto Cafe now achieving an (estimated) Annual Run Rate (ARR) GMV of Rs 160 crore with just 15% of our expanding dark store network with proven unit economics.

"As we expand into new cities and launch 100-plus new cafes every month, we are on track to achieve an ARR of Rs 1,000 crore by the next fiscal year," Palicha said.

ARR refers to the projection of upcoming revenue over a longer time period (usually one year) based on previously earned revenue.

  • Just In
  • zepto
  • Zepto Cafe