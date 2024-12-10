Amazon has committed $120 million under its Smbhav Fund to support startups focused on manufacturing and brand building in the country.

The initiative to expand the Smbhav Fund is part of a newly signed memorandum of understanding with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

The Smbhav Fund, launched in 2021 with a corpus of $250 million, aims to support small businesses and startups in areas such as agritech, digital transformation, and domestic manufacturing.

"This fund expansion underscores our commitment to driving innovation and creating globally competitive Indian brands," said Amit Agarwal, SVP of Emerging Markets at Amazon.

Amazon has also unveiled two logistics solutions—Amazon Shipping and Amazon Freight—to leverage the company’s vast logistics network and AI-powered delivery systems. These services aim to provide Indian businesses reliable and scalable shipping solutions.