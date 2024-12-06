Orange Health Labs raises $12M in funding round led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund

Orange Health Labs, a diagnostics lab service startup, has closed a $12 million funding round led by ﻿Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund﻿. Existing investors, including Accel, General Catalyst, Bertelsmann India Investments, and Y Combinator, also participated in the round.

The company has so far raised $47 million in funding, including the current round.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to accelerate product expansion, bolster its team, and drive innovation in diagnostics.

Started in December 2020 by former Practo executives Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, Orange Health provides diagnostic lab services across major cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The company says it ensures sample collection within 60 minutes and delivers most test results within 6 hours. It claims to have conducted over a million tests.

“We believe India's diagnostic market has the potential to grow to $40 billion by 2034, driven by increasing healthcare awareness and advancements in technology. At Orange Health, we see a pivotal shift where speed, accessibility, and quality are reshaping consumer expectations. Our mission is to bridge the gap between these expectations and service delivery," said Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, Founders at Orange Health Labs.

The company is going omnichannel and investing in building its retail presence. It plans to expand from 8 collection centres to 30 by the year-end. It also plans to broaden its test menu, triple its phlebotomist (a medical professional who collects blood samples from patients) workforce within the next year, and establish a new test facility to meet Bengaluru's growing demand.

"Recently, we enabled consumers to get ECG tests from the comfort of their homes or collection centres and remain committed to driving greater availability and convenience for our customers,” said Gupta.

Orange Health recently crossed Rs 100 crore in annual revenue run rate and has also achieved profitability in Bengaluru, the city where it began operations, said the company in a statement.

“Our vision with the $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund is to empower the next generation of innovative startups led by strong founders. Dhruv, Tarun and their team at Orange Health Labs have created a robust diagnostics service and we are excited to back them for the next phase of their growth," said Abhijeet Muzumdar, VP Corporate Development & Head of Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund.