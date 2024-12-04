Global cloud computing company Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled a slew of upgrades to its product lines with a thrust on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

At the company’s flagship event. re:Invent 2024, in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Matt Garman emphasised that as the company advances GenAI capabilities on its foundational models and semiconductor chips, it is also putting in guardrails to ensure privacy and security.

AWS CEO Matt Garman

Amazon Bedrock, the foundational model of AWS, will have new capabilities to prevent factual errors due to AI hallucination.

AI hallucinations are incorrect results generated by large language models based on the patterns seen in the data.

AWS has introduced 'automated reasoning checks' that allow Amazon Bedrock to validate factual responses for accuracy, produce auditable outputs, and show exactly why a model arrived at an outcome.

Thrust on AI chips

AWS unveiled Trainium3, its next-generation AI training chip, which will allow customers to build bigger models faster, along with real-time performance. This marks an important development as AWS is competing intensely with market leader Nvidia in the AI chips space.

The company also announced the creation of a new AI compute cluster along with GenAI startup Anthropic. Called Project Rainier, it is one of the largest compute clusters for training AI model and will be powered by Trainium chips.

Other announcements

Amazon announced Nova, a new generation foundation model with the ability to process text, image and video as prompts. Through this model, which will be available on the AWS Bedrock platform, users can create videos and other multimedia content.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, during his presentation on the Nova platform, remarked that the model gives a wider choice to users to create various types of media content. This will be targeted at sellers, advertisers and other enterprises on the Amazon site.

AWS also unveiled several features on the Amazon Q developer platform, an assistant platform to help developers enhance their proficiency on AWS technologies. The new generative AI agents on this platform are expected to free developers from mundane tasks such as testing and documentation, thus allowing them to focus on writing high quality software.

AWS also showcased its partnership with companies like Apple and JP Morgan Chase.

Apple has been a customer of AWS for a decade now and is now extending its relationship with AWS for hosting its AI models.

“AWS’ services have been instrumental in supporting our scale and growth,” said Benoit Dupin, Apple’s Senior Director of Machine Learning and AI.