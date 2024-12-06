Unlocking the potential of Gen AI in India’s public sector: Join Episode 1 of Bharat Innovators Series: Gen AI in action

Generative AI, one of the most transformative technologies of our time, is poised to revolutionize the public sector in India. From improving governance and enhancing citizen services to advancing healthcare and education, Generative AI is paving the way for a smarter, more efficient future. To delve into these possibilities, AWS, in partnership with AMD and YourStory, is launching a three-part webinar series titled Bharat Innovators: Generative AI in Action.

The first episode of the series, scheduled for Dec 19, 2024, at 3:00 PM IST, will explore the foundational concepts of Generative AI and its practical applications in the public sector. This session aims to provide key insights into how this technology can address some of the most pressing challenges in governance, healthcare, education, and more.

Episode 1, titled The Dawn of a New Era: Understanding Generative AI and Its Potential for the Public Sector, is designed to introduce participants to the transformative capabilities of Generative AI. From streamlining government operations to enhancing citizen experiences, this session will showcase how organizations are leveraging AI to drive impactful change.

Attendees will gain insights into real-world case studies, including success stories from organizations like GeM and innovative startups like BriBooks, which are already making waves in the AI space. The session will also highlight ethical considerations, strategies to overcome challenges, and actionable tips for integrating Generative AI into public sector initiatives.

Meet the Experts Driving Generative AI Innovation

The webinar will feature an esteemed panel of experts from AWS who are at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI to transform the public sector. Kanishka Agiwal, Head of Service Lines for India and South Asia at AWS, will delve into how AI is revolutionizing industries and enabling smarter solutions for public sector challenges. With his extensive experience in technology innovation, Kanishka brings a strategic perspective on how organizations can unlock the potential of Generative AI.

Joining him is Sunil PP, South Asia Lead for Education, Space, NPOs, Channels & Alliances at AWS, who will share insights into the transformative impact of AI on critical sectors like education and governance. Sunil’s expertise lies in driving meaningful technology adoption to create better outcomes for citizens and organizations alike.

Rounding out the panel is Durga Prasad Kakaraparthi, Head of Solutions Architecture for AWS’s Public Sector division. Durga Prasad will provide practical guidance on implementing AI-driven solutions to address complex public sector challenges. His hands-on experience in designing and deploying cutting-edge solutions makes him a valuable voice in the conversation about Generative AI’s future in India.

Why You Should Attend

This webinar isn’t just a discussion—it’s a blueprint for the future of innovation in the public sector. As governments and organizations strive to meet the evolving needs of citizens, Generative AI offers a unique opportunity to drive efficiency, improve service delivery, and foster creativity.

Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of Generative AI fundamentals, its real-world applications, and how it is already making a difference in areas such as governance, healthcare, education, and procurement. The session will also include case studies from successful implementations, such as those by GeM and innovative startups like BriBooks, providing practical insights into what works in the Indian context.

Furthermore, the webinar will address ethical considerations and challenges in adopting Generative AI, equipping participants with the knowledge needed to navigate this evolving landscape responsibly. For those seeking actionable strategies, the speakers will also highlight how AWS’s suite of services can accelerate the integration of AI technologies, enabling public sector organizations to achieve faster and more impactful outcomes.

By attending, you’ll not only gain valuable insights from industry leaders but also be inspired to rethink how technology can redefine citizen services and drive innovation across the country.

Join us for this transformative session and take the first step toward unlocking the potential of Generative AI in the public sector—to secure your spot!