Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill gets President's assent

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, which replaces 90-year old Aircraft Act, was cleared by the Parliament earlier this month.

Thursday December 12, 2024 , 1 min Read

A bill that seeks to facilitate designing and manufacturing of aircraft in India has received assent from President Droupadi Murmu.

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, which replaces the 90-year old Aircraft Act, was cleared by the Parliament earlier this month.

According to a notification dated December 11, the bill has received the President's assent.

The bill seeks to provide for regulation and control of the design, manufacturing, maintenance, possession, usage, operations, sales, exports and imports of aircraft and for matters connected to them, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The legislation seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934, which has been amended 21 times.