Chingari’s holding company enters faith and astrology market with AstroLive

Live video streaming and social casual gaming platform Chingari’s holding company Tech4Billion Media Pvt Limited has forayed into the faith and astrology market with the launch of the new app AstroLive.

Launched in September 2024, AstroLive has garnered over 100,000 paid users and has onboarded more than 1,500 astrologers.

The company said that it is targeting the $350 billion market of faith, religious products, and astrology services. It plans to increase its customer base to one million paid users by 2025.

The app connects users with professional astrologers for live consultations and personalised spiritual guidance, the company said in a statement.

Over the next year and a half, the platform is set to further penetrate the regional markets, go global and secure partnerships with wellness and lifestyle brands to integrate astrology into daily routines, it added.

Also Read This entrepreneur couple is helping parents understand and nurture their kids through astrology

"Astro Live was created to fill a gap in the market by offering real-time, personalised astrology insights for those navigating a complex world. Our mission is to make astrology accessible and reliable for everyday decision-making. Recognising the growth potential as more GenZ and millennials are seeking digital self-improvement through Astrology, we aim to build a valuable platform that fosters trust and long-term engagement, all while prioritising quality and user satisfaction,” said Sumit Ghosh, Founder, Chingari and AstroLive.

He added that the company plans to provide personalised features, such as tailored astrology reports and live consultations.

The features of the application also include ecommerce for astrology services, and tie-ups with temples for pooja bookings.