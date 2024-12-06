Decentralising India’s digital landscape: Innovations in open networks and tourism at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 brought together innovators, thought leaders, and industry experts to explore the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies in shaping India's digital future. As one of the largest tech conferences in the country, the summit featured diverse sessions that focused on pivotal areas such as open networks, decentralised ecosystems, and the role of digital public infrastructure in driving inclusive growth.

A panel discussion, titled ‘Empowering Communities through Open Networks’, delved into how decentralised digital systems can unlock new opportunities across various sectors, from urban mobility to tourism. Moderated by Kanishka Agiwal, Head of Service Lines and Deeptech at AWS India/South Asia, the panel featured influential speakers like Sujith Nair, Co-founder and CEO of FIDE, Shaan MS, Co-founder and COO of NammaYatri , Satish Shekar, Director - Culkey Foundation, Alok Gupta, Chief Solutions and Product Officer at EkStep Foundation, and SR Mahadeva Prasanna, Director, IIIT-Dharwad. The discussion centered on the promise of open networks and their ability to drive societal empowerment by decentralising control and fostering inclusive participation.

Sujith Nair, Co-founder and CEO of FIDE, eloquently articulated the transformative essence of decentralised ecosystems during his address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Sharing insights into the Beckn protocol and its role in shaping initiatives like ONDC, Nair emphasised that decentralisation is not about creating a singular authority but fostering an inclusive network where every participant has equal agency.

"The whole point of decentralisation is to have everybody be at the centre—and technically, therefore, nobody at the centre," Nair remarked, underscoring the democratised nature of open networks. He drew parallels with existing decentralised systems, such as the internet and email, where interoperability and autonomy allow seamless interaction between users on different platforms. Nair stressed that the same principles can be applied across various domains—digital commerce, mobility, education, and even tourism—where fragmentation and inefficiencies persist.

Shaan MS, Co-founder and COO of NammaYatri , shared how the open network model not only empowers drivers and riders but also enables transparency, collaboration, and innovation.

Reflecting on the broader vision, Shaan credited the open network approach for fostering community-driven initiatives, citing Namma Yatri’s zero-commission model as a game-changer. This model ensures that drivers retain their full earnings while enjoying greater autonomy and flexibility. "The success of Namma Yatri lies in its ability to scale empathy through technology. By giving power back to the people, we’ve created a platform that drivers not only use but also promote to customers as their own," Shaan said.

He highlighted the success story of Tumkur, a small town in Karnataka, where over 300 drivers are now completing 3,000 trips daily, thanks to the open network framework. This, he noted, demonstrated the potential of open networks to digitise and uplift smaller communities, making technology accessible to everyone.

Satish Shekar, Director - Culkey Foundation, highlighted the pressing need to unify tourism, art, and culture as a single sector rather than treating them in silos. Addressing both the demand and supply sides of this ecosystem, he pointed out that tourists often struggle with manual searches for verified and seamless information about local art and culture. On the other hand, many local artisans and destinations remain absent from the digital landscape, further limiting their reach.

"To truly grow this sector, we need decentralised networks and open transaction systems that empower local communities to promote their unique assets digitally—be it their culture, cuisine, or offbeat destinations," Shekar explained. He also underscored the neglect of India’s heritage, with over 3,500 nationally protected monuments receiving less than 1% of the budget. Advocating for technology like 3D mapping and AI, he called for preserving monuments and endangered folk arts while enabling local economic growth. He concluded by outlining One TAC’s mission to digitally empower every district in India, aiming for a 10x growth in tourism’s GDP contribution.

Alok Gupta, Chief Solutions and Product Officer, EkStep Foundation, highlighted the transformative power of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in improving social and economic well-being at scale. Reflecting on India’s journey, he emphasised how DPI has democratised access to essential services, enabling seamless financial inclusion, social benefits distribution, and economic participation.

"The current banking system was made for classes, not masses—but DPI shattered that reality, enabling India to lead transformative waves of financial inclusion and social empowerment." He also underscored DPI’s global impact, noting the recognition of its potential through initiatives like the Global Digital Compact signed by 193 countries. Gupta praised One TAC’s role in leveraging open networks to bridge cultural and economic divides, fostering collaboration and digital enablement across communities and borders.

Kanishka Agiwal attributed EkStep's efforts as pivotal in elevating India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) on global forums, showcasing the simplicity and transformative power of platforms like UPI. Recalling an interaction with international delegates during the G20 summit, Agiwal shared, “When a minister witnessed a seamless UPI transaction, he described it as almost magical—money transferred with just a QR code. That’s the beauty of India’s DPI: its simplicity feels like wizardry to the uninitiated.” Agiwal praised EkStep for fostering collaboration and building awareness among global stakeholders, helping position India as a leader in digital innovation.

Dr. Prasanna highlighted the potential of open networks and digital infrastructure to drive innovation at scale. He stressed the need to move academic spaces into open platforms, enabling Gen Z to visualise and create infinite applications. Hackathons, he suggested, could serve as a launchpad for new ideas, which can later evolve into startups. He also proposed a parallel track focused on academic programmes—starting with certifications and advancing to degree programmes—designed with industry case studies and learner-centric approaches.

The future of India's tourism and digital infrastructure

Following this insightful panel discussion, the fireside chat turned its focus to a key issue in India’s development—unlocking the full potential of the tourism sector, despite the country's immense cultural and historical richness. The fireside chat moderated by Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner at Accel India and Chairman, Vision Group on Startups, Government of Karnataka featured Dr Pramod Varma, Co-Founder, FIDE; Co-Author, The Beckn Protocol and Co-Chair, Center for Digital Public Infrastructure. Together, they addressed the paradox of India’s underperforming tourism sector, despite having one of the richest cultural histories in the world. Varma emphasised that while India boasts thousands of years of vibrant cultural heritage, its tourism sector lags behind global counterparts. For example, he pointed out that a small island like Phuket attracts more tourists than the entire country of India, highlighting missed opportunities for both economic and cultural impact.

Challenges: Fragmentation and infrastructure

One of the core issues identified by Varma was fragmentation. He explained that while India's cultural diversity is a strength, the lack of unified infrastructure and cohesive efforts limits the sector’s potential. This fragmentation affects everything from storytelling to service delivery in the tourism, art, and culture sectors. Additionally, the insufficient infrastructure to support the growing middle class—eager to explore both domestically and internationally—was another challenge. For instance, India’s hotel capacity is lower than the number of rooms available in Paris, creating a classic "chicken-and-egg" problem between supply and demand.

The conversation turned to the opportunity India has in storytelling and experience design. Varma pointed out that the success of global tourism hotspots was often driven by aspirational storytelling rather than the intrinsic value of the attractions. Drawing examples like the Eiffel Tower, he emphasized that creating immersive, compelling experiences is crucial. "India’s rich diversity offers unparalleled opportunities to craft unique experiences," he said, advocating for integrating local culture, artisans, food, and transport into a cohesive experience that appeals to tourists.

Drawing parallels with successful digital infrastructure projects like Aadhaar, UPI, and ONDC, Varma proposed a DPI approach to unify and amplify India’s tourism ecosystem. A well-designed "playground" could enable market players, communities, and governments to collaborate effectively. He also spoke about the importance of a rigorous design phase for this digital playground, underscoring the need to address scalability, trust, and self-sustainability. Just as Aadhaar took a year to design, he pointed out, crafting a robust infrastructure for tourism, art, and culture will require time and collective effort.

Unlocking India's potential

Varma concluded the session with an optimistic outlook, urging stakeholders to collaborate in designing a unified ecosystem for India’s tourism, art, and culture. With its rising middle class and immense cultural wealth, India is well positioned to become a global leader in experiential tourism—provided it can overcome its challenges and effectively package its offerings. As he aptly put it, "If you package the supply well, demand will naturally follow."