Energy optimisation with AI: How LivNSense’s patented product achieves net zero goals

The world tried the “regular” way to fight climate change by enhancing energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and embracing sustainable practices. Alas, we have not achieved much.

However, ﻿LivNSense﻿ Technologies had a different proposition—fight the climate war with artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital twin technology (a virtual representation of an object or system).

"The challenge lies in balancing industrial growth with environmental responsibility. Many industries still see sustainability as a cost rather than an opportunity. But the reality is that digital transformation can drive both efficiency and meaningful impact," Avnish Kumar, Co-founder of LivNSense Technologies, tells YourStory.

The Bengaluru-headquartered climate tech startup was founded in 2018 by husband-wife duo Avnish Kumar (Co-founder and CEO) and Priaynkaa Kumar (Co-founder).

LivNSense uses patented IPS (Intelligent Process Systems) and assists firms in decarbonisation across process value chains, reducing carbon emissions and improving profitability in cement, asphalts, metals, and petrochemical manufacturing industries.

"Our goal has always been to help industries achieve operational excellence while reducing their environmental footprint. Sustainability isn’t just about compliance; it’s about reimagining how industries operate for a better future,” he adds.

At present, LivNSense has about 57 people in its team.

The genesis and pivot

Kumar, an alumnus of NIT Durgapur and the University of Melbourne, has over 25 years of experience in engineering and IT, specialising in AI and IoT.

"My early exposure to IoT and telecom technologies gave me a deep understanding of how connected devices can revolutionise industries. But the real turning point came when I noticed the significant lag in digital adoption in industries like manufacturing compared to the telecom sector,” he says.

He adds, “I felt my experience with IoT and AI could drive a dramatic change here."

In 2018, Kumar started LivNSense to reduce harmful emissions and optimise energy usage, starting with the automobile welding sector. However, the team faced challenges, including customer pricing sensitivity and limited adoption of technological solutions in cost-sensitive industries.

Realising they were too early for the market, the company pivoted to focus on the oil and gas sector in 2019. In a couple of years, the platform had evolved to include features for carbon emission analysis, reduction, and optimisation, aligning with net zero objectives. In 2021, LivNSense was also dabbling in biofuels and green hydrogen management.

"Our scope has expanded dramatically. While energy efficiency was our starting point, we are now building a comprehensive energy-to-carbon management platform."

Since then, it has expanded to cater to metals, cement, and infrastructure industries, including asphalt and construction materials, where energy efficiency and process optimisation are essential.

"Currently, we cater to industries with high energy consumption and emission challenges. We aim to expand this list by adding more features and capabilities," the co-founder says.

Flagship product

LivNSense's platform, GreenOps, is a full-stack decarbonisation solution that leverages AI and ML for predictive analytics, simulating operational changes and providing prescriptive insights to identify inefficiencies.

Additionally, the digital twin technology simulates scenarios for performance optimisation without physical experimentation, offering comprehensive integration across the value chain, from R&D to quality assurance and maintenance, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 25% in the first year.

With IoT sensors and advanced analytics for real-time operational insights, the platform enables continuous monitoring and actionable interventions, as well as optimises energy balance across various sources, including alternative fuels, and supports transitions to green hydrogen.

Avnish explains, "Our platform uses real-time data and predictive modelling to tackle energy waste, inefficiencies, and safety issues, with digital twin technology enabling real-time optimisation of physical systems."

In FY23, the startup generated Rs 2.45 crore in revenue and Rs 2.18 crore in FY22. The company has priced its software higher in the US ($50,000 onboarding + $25,000-$50,000 recurring) compared to India.

LivNSense operates mostly in India, APAC, and the UAE and plans to expand its operations into Europe and Japan by 2025, followed by Africa and Latin America by 2026–2027. Its clientele includes 14 major and 26 small companies, mostly from the US, with plans to onboard 45 customers by the end of 2025.

According to the CEO, the industries utilising the GreenOps platform have reported up to a 32% reduction in carbon emissions and significant return on investment (ROI) through energy and process efficiency.

Challenges

LivNSense tailors its approach to regional and sectoral needs, with industries in the US more receptive to the platform owing to its clear link between carbon reduction and operational efficiency.

The CEO says, "In India, many industries still struggle to recognise the ROI from carbon reduction, requiring a longer education process. However, we remain optimistic about a mindset shift."

In India, companies prioritise short-term returns over long-term innovation due to limited risk-taking capacity. The manufacturing industry lags in embracing R&D as a strategic focus, facing challenges such as risk aversion, compliance-driven innovation, and a lack of ecosystem collaboration for startups.

"Long-term innovation in India’s manufacturing sector is hindered by a culture of risk aversion and compliance-driven progress, making it difficult for startups to thrive without strong ecosystem support," Kumar adds.

Future ahead

According to Allied Market Research, the global emission management software market, valued at $10.4 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $43.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.

With the demand for such products rising in the future, the startup projects to reach $1 million ARR by April 2025 and $10 million ARR by 2027. It plans to enhance its platform with advanced soft sensors, predictive analytics, and edge computing for offline functionality.

Last December, LivNSense secured $2.75 million in a pre-Series A round led by Pavestone Technology Fund. As per Tracxn, it has raised about $3.15 million in four funding rounds, supported by IIMA Ventures, India Accelerator, Precog Innovation, The Gain, and Plugin Alliance.

LivNSense competes with Mumbai-based ESGDS, Ghaziabad-based Blue Sky Analytics, Gurugram-based The Sustainability Cloud, and Bengaluru-based Newtrl.

"Our long-term vision is clear—we want to help industries worldwide transition to sustainable operations. With the increasing global emphasis on sustainability and carbon reduction, we are well-positioned to support sectors like biofuels and green hydrogen," Kumar says.

LivNSense was part of YourStory’s Tech30 list, which looked at India’s 30 most promising startups poised to become major disruptors across fields.