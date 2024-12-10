Ex-Swiggy CTO and Ex-Kotak Securities VP team up to launch mobile trading platform Sahi

Sahi, a mobile trading platform, has officially launched with the mission of "Level the Playing Field" for individual traders by providing them with professional-grade tools for navigating the financial markets.

Founded by Dale Vaz, former CTO of Swiggy, and Manish Jain, ex-VP of Kotak Securities, Sahi seeks to make trading more accessible and equitable.

Backed by leading investors, including Accel and Elevation Capital, Sahi aims to empower active investors and traders. By offering advanced, data-driven tools, it allows users to make more informed trading decisions with greater confidence.





With Sahi, Vaz aims to merge his technical expertise, developed over more than two decades of leading high-performing teams, with his personal passion for trading, which he has actively pursued for over 17 years.





"We're on a mission to level the playing field for individual traders who are serious about making their money work for them," said Dale Vaz, Co-founder and CEO of Sahi.





"There has been an explosion of interest in active investing across segments like equity, F&O, etc, and there is an emerging class of individual traders who are serious and passionate about this craft. We believe this segment of serious traders are fundamentally underserved, with a massive gap in the quality of tools and data available to them vs professional traders. Sahi aims to eliminate that gap - with Sahi, every trade is well-informed, every decision feels intentional, and every trader feels in control," he said.

"At Sahi, we are focused on bridging the gap for individual traders by offering tools and insights that match the sophistication of professional trading. Our aim is to empower serious traders with a seamless, intuitive experience that helps them make confident, data-driven decisions and stay in control of their trading journey," Manish Jain, Co-founder and CPO of Sahi, added.





As a first release, Sahi introduces a mobile trading terminal that delivers powerful trading tools and data-based insights with unmatched simplicity and speed of execution.





Some of the key features of the platform include in-house charts and execution platform, Visual Risk Management, AI-Driven Market Insights, Comprehensive Market Information and Highly Customisable Interface.