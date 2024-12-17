FAAD Capital, a Gurgaon-based angel fund, has launched an investor network in Dubai, aiming to promote global collaboration and investment in Indian startups through engagement with Non-Resident Indians and local investors.

The Dubai launch aligns with its strategy to establish regional hubs locally and globally. Initially focusing on quarterly networking and investor meetups, the fund plans to open a physical Dubai office to strengthen its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) presence, with Singapore as the next target for expansion.

“Dubai is a significant milestone for us as we aim to expand our network internationally. The vibrant investment ecosystem of Dubai and its position as a global financial hub present immense opportunities for connecting Indian startups with international investors,” said Nitin Agarwal, Managing Partner at Gopinath Group of companies.

“The city’s position as a global investment hub aligns perfectly with FAAD’s vision to connect Indian startups with investors across the world through this expansion, we aim to leverage cross-border investment opportunities that drive innovation, create value, and unlock growth for our portfolio companies,” he added.

The inaugural Investor Meet, led by partner Nitin Agarwal, attracted over 100 investors, with his extensive GCC network spanning Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Qatar, and Riyadh driving this strategic expansion.

FAAD Capital, a SEBI-registered Category 1 Angel Fund, manages a corpus of $40 million and has been strategically investing in the startup ecosystem since 2019. The fund supports innovation across diverse sectors and geographies, providing cheques ranging from $100,000 to $1 million from Pre-Seed to Series A stages.

With a portfolio of over 120 startups and more than ten successful exits, FAAD Capital is dedicated to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional returns to its investors.

“Dubai is a natural choice for our first international presence. The city’s strategic location and its thriving ecosystem of investors make it an ideal hub for supporting cross-border investments. This launch is the first step in our journey to build a robust international network that connects Indian startups with global investors," said Karan Verma, Director, FAAD Network.