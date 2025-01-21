SamVed launches $50M fund for early-stage Indian tech startups

SamVed, a US-incorporated venture capital firm, has announced the launch of a $50 million fund to support early-stage tech startups in India.

Led by individuals with background in prominent companies like LetsVenture, Bridgewater Associates, and Google, SamVed will primarily target startups in their early stages, with investments ranging from $80K–$120K, and will also provide larger investments from $250K–$1M for pre-Series A rounds.

According to a statement from SamVed, with the Indian economy projected to reach the size of $10 trillion in the next decade, there will be an emergence of 400 million middle class population and 750 million aspirational people. This VC believes it would support those startups which will address the gaps in areas of education, healthcare, finance, and lifestyle.

SamVed has already invested in three startups but the names were not disclosed.

“India’s growth trajectory presents unparalleled opportunities for startups to drive meaningful change and create scalable businesses,” said Amit Srivastava, Managing Partner at SamVed.

Srivastava is a former investor at Bridgewater Associates.

SamVed has also partnered with angel investment platform LetsVenture, which enables deal flow and founder network. LetsVenture Founder Shanti Mohan, who is also part of SamVed, said, “We are uniquely positioned to identify high-potential startups and accelerate their growth journeys efficiently.”

The other leadership members of the fund include Vivek Khare, an investor in Zomato and PolicyBazaar, and former Google employee Gagan Saksena.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between ambition and execution, enabling startups to build businesses that matter,” said Khare.

SamVed will specifically look at sectors such as AI, agritech, healthcare, fintech, ecommerce, upskilling, and consumer brands.