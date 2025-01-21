Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Funding

SamVed launches $50M fund for early-stage Indian tech startups

The US incorporated VC firm will primarily target startups in their early stages, with investments ranging from $80K–$120K, and will also provide larger investments from $250K–$1M for pre-Series A rounds.

Thimmaya Poojary2093 Stories
SamVed launches $50M fund for early-stage Indian tech startups

Tuesday January 21, 2025 , 2 min Read

SamVed, a US-incorporated venture capital firm, has announced the launch of a $50 million fund to support early-stage tech startups in India.

Led by individuals with background in prominent companies like LetsVenture, Bridgewater Associates, and Google, SamVed will primarily target startups in their early stages, with investments ranging from $80K–$120K, and will also provide larger investments from $250K–$1M for pre-Series A rounds.

According to a statement from SamVed, with the Indian economy projected to reach the size of $10 trillion in the next decade, there will be an emergence of 400 million middle class population and 750 million aspirational people. This VC believes it would support those startups which will address the gaps in areas of education, healthcare, finance, and lifestyle.

SamVed has already invested in three startups but the names were not disclosed.

funding
Also Read
Accel launches $650M fund to fuel early-stage startups

“India’s growth trajectory presents unparalleled opportunities for startups to drive meaningful change and create scalable businesses,” said Amit Srivastava, Managing Partner at SamVed.

Srivastava is a former investor at Bridgewater Associates.

SamVed has also partnered with angel investment platform LetsVenture, which enables deal flow and founder network. LetsVenture Founder Shanti Mohan, who is also part of SamVed, said, “We are uniquely positioned to identify high-potential startups and accelerate their growth journeys efficiently.”

The other leadership members of the fund include Vivek Khare, an investor in Zomato and PolicyBazaar, and former Google employee Gagan Saksena.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between ambition and execution, enabling startups to build businesses that matter,” said Khare.

SamVed will specifically look at sectors such as AI, agritech, healthcare, fintech, ecommerce, upskilling, and consumer brands.

Edited by Megha Reddy