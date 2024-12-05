Fashion, tech, innovation: All that happened at Myntra Tech Threads 2024

Last week, Myntra hosted its much-anticipated annual gala Tech Threads, a dazzling confluence of fashion, technology, and innovation with the theme “Trends in Real Life”. The 2024 edition celebrated India’s thriving fashion and beauty ecosystem, showcasing how the ecommerce giant is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in fashion with cutting-edge technology and strategic collaborations.

Hosted by the witty comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh, the day-long gala event began with an inspiring keynote by Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra, who emphasised the brand’s mission to expand fashion possibilities for India. She highlighted Myntra’s focus on empowering Gen Z consumers who are not only shaping fashion trends but are also driving the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI Stylist and Virtual Try-Ons.

“This year’s theme, ‘Trends in Real Life,’ is a reflection of our deep understanding of the modern consumer,” said Sharon Pais, CBO, Myntra. “Myntra Tech Threads has been a fantastic platform to showcase how fashion and technology are converging, creating experiences that are not only innovative but also meaningful.”

The CEO’s address was followed by an insightful discussion by Pais, along with CMO Sunder Balasubramanian and CPTO Raghu Krishnananda. The discussion outlined Myntra’s strategic focus, indexing the pivotal role of technology in fashion innovation and trend discovery.

The highlight of the day was a power-packed panel discussion featuring some of the veteran leaders in the fashion and lifestyle industry, including Vishak Kumar, CEO of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle and Business Head of Aditya Birla Group; Sidhant Keshwani, Founder and CEO of Libas; Neelendra Singh, Managing Director of adidas India; Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt; Manish Poddar, CEO of House of Rare; and Helena Kuylenstierna, Director of H&M India. Moderated by Nandita Sinha, the panel discussed pivotal topics such as the evolving dynamics of the global versus the Indian fashion market, and the trends shaping the domestic fashion landscape.

The company also celebrated its 9,700+ brand partners, as well as recognised the best-performing brands across various categories on Myntra, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to supporting the growth of India’s fashion and beauty ecosystem. Pais said, “We are grateful to all our brand partners for being central pillars in our journey of shaping the trends for India.”

The evening concluded with a stunning fashion show by the House of Pataudi, showcasing its exclusive Bhu Mandal collection. Blending cosmic elements with tasteful fashion, the collection transported the audience through a celestial journey—through the Earth, Sun, Moon, and stars. Actor Saif Ali Khan, the showstopper, captivated attendees in a regal blue sherwani, embodying the brand’s ethos of elegance and innovation.