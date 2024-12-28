Gifting, health, environment: Test your business creativity with Edition 168 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 168th edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Q1: Mental health

Many students struggling with exam pressures face mental health problems and are even driven to suicide. Several corporates also do not pay adequate attention to employee mental health. How can effective mental healthcare be delivered in such contexts?

Q2: Aquatic environments

Many water bodies are under threat from pollution and dumping of waste. What’s a way of designing solutions to manage water filtration that also has other functional and aesthetic value?

Q3: Workspace innovation

Co-working spaces are turning to smart office solutions powered by IoT to enhance energy efficiency, improve security, and boost overall functionality. Where else is the innovation opportunity for workspaces?

Q4: Festive gifting

Consumers can make the festive season more meaningful by choosing gifts that are inspirational, joyous or a blend of the modern and the traditional. Where are some of the entrepreneurial opportunities in festive gifting?

Q5: Sustainability

Heavy industries need to move the needle on reducing their energy consumption and improving processes to lower their carbon emission. How can this be achieved while still being profitable?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come–answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning–and happy creating!

A1: Mental health

Founded by Richa Singh, YourDOST has developed emotional wellness solutions, platforms and services that have impacted more than 30 lakh people. With a B2B model, it works with over 500 organisations, including corporates and colleges.

“If organisations have more women going through stress, we have programmes for that,” she explains. Read more here about YourDOST’s report, Emotional Well-being of Entrepreneurs, based on insights from over 200 entrepreneurs on their psychological challenges.

A2: Aquatic environments

Ecopeace is a startup transforming freshwater management with an AI-driven solar-powered device. Its Healing Boat product is inspired by the shape of natural pebbles, with filtration solutions to tackle water pollution.

During the daytime, it operates as a guided tour boat. It then transforms into a food truck street at night. Read more about its design and multi-functional solutions here.

A3: Workspace innovation

“AI will revolutionise office management by optimising space utilisation and improving building operations,” explains Sanjay Chatrath, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Incuspaze. Offices are turning to energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources like solar panels to reduce their carbon footprints.

“Features such as wellness rooms, outdoor spaces, and fitness areas will become standard, promoting mental and physical well-being,” he adds. Read more here about the rise of “resi-mercial” designs that blend the comfort and aesthetics of residential spaces with the functionality of professional environments.

A4: Festive gifting

Bhavana Gulati, founder of The Engraved Store, offers unique, sustainable engraved products that bring a personal touch to everyday items. Its offerings include wooden ornaments, tree hangings, and DIY wooden huts.

Sarita Bakshi, founder of Shore2Shore, offers affordable jewelry pieces that are a blend of elegance and affordability. Read more here also about Reena Chauhan, founder of RV Inc., whose Fun Fry Toys making learning both accessible and enjoyable via wooden puzzles, reusable sticker books, pull back cars, and more.

A5: Sustainability

Founded by Avnish Kumar and Priaynkaa Kumar, B2B climate-tech startup LivNSense has developed intelligent process systems for heavy industries to reduce energy requirements, lower carbon emissions, and improve profitability. “Digital transformation can drive both efficiency and meaningful impact," observes Avnish Kumar.

“Sustainability isn’t just about compliance; it’s about reimagining how industries operate for a better future,” he adds. Read more here about how its digital twin technology simulates scenarios for performance optimisation without physical experimentation.

