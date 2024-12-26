Govt orders probe into ride-hailing apps over alleged price discrimination

Consumer protection watchdog CCPA will investigate ride-hailing apps for allegedly charging different fares for identical rides on Android and Apple devices, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

"This prima facie looks like unfair trade practice," Joshi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, calling it a "blatant disregard" for consumers' right to transparency.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report at the earliest. The investigation will extend to other sectors including food delivery and ticket booking apps.

"Zero tolerance for consumer exploitation!" Joshi added.

The probe follows media reports highlighting price disparities between mobile platforms for the same journey.