India Offers Free Access to 13,000 Journals for 18 Million Learners Nationwide via ONOS

India is set to revolutionise its academic landscape with the launch of the "One Nation One Subscription" (ONOS) initiative on January 1, 2025. This ambitious program aims to provide free access to nearly 13,000 international academic journals to approximately 18 million students, faculty, and researchers across more than 6,300 government-run higher education and research institutions.

A Unified Platform for Scholarly Resources

ONOS will consolidate subscriptions from 30 major international publishers, including Elsevier, Springer Nature, and Wiley, into a single, unified platform. This approach addresses the current fragmentation in journal access, where multiple institutions manage separate subscriptions, often leading to disparities in resource availability. By centralising access, ONOS ensures that all participating institutions, regardless of their financial capabilities, have equal access to high-quality scholarly materials.

Significant Investment in Education and Research

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has allocated approximately ₹6,000 crore for the ONOS scheme, covering the calendar years 2025, 2026, and 2027. This substantial investment underscores the government's commitment to fostering a robust research and development ecosystem in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the goals of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Enhancing Research Across Diverse Regions

A key objective of ONOS is to democratise access to scholarly resources, particularly benefiting students and researchers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. By providing seamless access to a vast array of journals, the initiative aims to promote both core and interdisciplinary research across various disciplines, thereby elevating the overall quality of academic output nationwide.

Implementation and Access

The Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university center under the University Grants Commission (UGC), will coordinate the national subscription. Access to the journals will be facilitated through a user-friendly digital portal, ensuring that institutions can easily navigate and utilise the available resources. The Department of Higher Education will oversee the unified "One Nation One Subscription" portal, streamlining the process for all stakeholders.

Global Recognition and Reactions

The ONOS initiative has garnered international attention, with academics and students worldwide praising India's effort to democratise access to knowledge. Many view this as a pioneering move that could serve as a model for other nations aiming to bridge educational resource gaps. Discussions on global platforms have highlighted the potential of ONOS to significantly enhance research capabilities and educational equity.

Addressing Challenges and Future Prospects

While ONOS represents a significant advancement, it also brings to light ongoing debates regarding the cost of journal subscriptions versus the adoption of Open Access (OA) models. Critics argue that while ONOS provides immediate access, a long-term strategy should focus on promoting OA to ensure sustainable and unrestricted access to scholarly work. Balancing these approaches will be crucial as India continues to develop its research infrastructure.

Conclusion

The "One Nation One Subscription" initiative marks a transformative step in India's pursuit of becoming a global hub for research and education. By investing in widespread access to scholarly resources, the government is not only empowering its academic community but also setting a precedent for inclusive and equitable education systems worldwide. As ONOS rolls out, its impact on India's academic and research landscape will be closely observed, potentially serving as a blueprint for similar initiatives globally.